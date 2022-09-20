Marble Global Market Estimated To Grow At 11% Rate

Marble Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Marble Market Report by The Business Research Company covers marble market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Marble Global Market Report 2022”, the marble market is expected to grow from $26.01 billion in 2021 to $28.74 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.50%. The growth in the marble global market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global marble market size is expected to reach $43.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.72%. The rising building industry is expected to drive the marble consumption in building and decoration applications.

Key Trends In The Marble Market

New product launches is a key trend gaining popularity in the marble market. Companies are increasingly focusing on making and developing new marble products with improved quality.

Overview Of The Marble Market

The marble global market consists of sales of marble by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are involved in cutting, shaping, and finishing marble for building and other purposes. Marble is a metamorphic rock formed from limestone, and recrystallized carbonate minerals, most commonly calcite or dolomite. Marble is commonly used for sculpture and as a building material. In crushed stone form, marble is used as an aggregate in building foundations, highways, and railroad beds.

Marble Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Natural, Synthetic

By Form: Slab, Powder

By Color: White, Others

By Application: Building and Decoration, Statues and Monuments, Furniture, Others

By Geography: The global marble market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as DuPont de Nemours Inc (US), LG Hausys, Kuraray, Aristech Acrylics, Staron(SAMSUNG), Durat, Hanex, CXUN, Wanfeng Compound Stone, XiShi Group, PengXiang Industry, Blowker, ChuanQi, New SunShine Stone, Leigei Stone, Jinlong Yu Marble, Guangdong Chuanqi Compound Stone Co. Ltd (China), Nanan Guang Tai Xiang Stone Co. Ltd (China), Indiana Limestone Company, Vetter Stone, Mumal Marbles, Aurangzeb Marble Industry, Pakistan Onyx Marble, MARGRAF, RANAMAR, Southland Stone Group, MARGRAF, Ranamar, LG Hausys, Sinai Marble, and Granite (US).

The market report gives marble market analysis, marble global market size, marble global market growth drivers, marble market segments, marble market major players, marble global market growth across geographies, and marble global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

