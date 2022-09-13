India Digital OOH Advertising Market Overview, Demand, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IMARC Group provides extensive analysis of the India Digital OOH Advertising industry covering the market trends, investment opportunities, growth trends, statistics, and industry prospects. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on market size, share, trends, analysis, growth, demand, statistics, and overview. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

India Digital OOH Advertising Market Overview:

The India digital OOH advertising market size reached US$ 1.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% during 2022-2027. Digital out-of-home (OOH) represents an interactive communication medium that automates ad transactions. It is commonly installed in public spaces, such as bars, restaurants, health clubs, cafes, colleges, arenas, gas stations, convenience stores, barbershops, airports, etc. DOOH is also used at bus shelters and train stations to promote services and goods. As a result, this medium finds widespread applications across various sectors, including retail, banking, recreation, transportation, education, etc.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

India Digital OOH Advertising Market Trends:

The emerging trend of digital and internet-based advertising platforms and the escalating infrastructural developments are among the primary factors driving the India digital OOH advertising market. Besides this, the rising retail facilities and the inflating number of people spending time outdoors are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the incorporation of advanced technologies with DOOH, including Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR), is also catalyzing the market across India. Apart from this, the introduction of innovative screens by the advertisers that deliver contextually relevant, intelligent, and real-time content to the masses is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the increasing number of travel and tourism activities and the development of tactile platforms that provide valuable services to individuals for finding information quickly are also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the elevating requirement for digital signage at amusement parks is expected to bolster the India digital OOH advertising market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the India digital OOH advertising market report, along with forecasts at the country and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on format type, application and end user.

Breakup by Format Type:

Digital Billboards

Video Advertising

Ambient Advertising

Others

Breakup by Application:

Outdoor

Indoor

Breakup by End User:

Retail

Recreation

Banking

Transportation

Education

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

