Global Weathering Steel Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

The Business Research Company’s Weathering Steel Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Weathering Steel Global Market Report 2022”, the weathering steel market is expected to grow from $1.10 billion in 2021 to $1.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.73%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s weathering steel market research the market size is expected to reach $1.70 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.48%. The rapidly growing construction and transportation industry is contributing to the growth of the weathering steel market.

Key Trends In The Weathering Steel Market

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the weathering steel market.

Overview Of The Weathering Steel Market

The weathering steel market consists of sales of weathering steel by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a type of high-strength steel alloy that develops a protective oxide film on its surface. Weathering steel is being used for exposed steel buildings because it outlasts plain carbon steel under outdoor environments. This will eliminate the need for steel repainting and recoating on a regular basis. It is also used for structural steelwork in bridges, and roadside furniture.

Weathering Steel Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Corten-A, Corten-B, Others

• By Form: Plates, Sheets, Bars, Others

• By Availability: Painted, Unpainted

• By End-Use: Building and Construction, Transportation, Art and Architecture, Industrial, Others

• By Geography: The global weathering steel market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Arcelor Mittal, United States Steel Corporation, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Tata Steel Ltd., Posco, SSAB AB, JFE Steel Corporation, Bluescope Steel Limited, HBIS Group, A. Zahner Company, Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation, Henan Gang Iron and Steel Co. Ltd., Masteel UK, Cascadia Metal, Triton, and Amardeep Steel.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Weathering Steel Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of weathering steel market. The market report analyzes weathering steel market size, weathering steel global market growth drivers, weathering steel global market segments, weathering steel global market major players, weathering steel global market growth across geographies, weathering steel industry trends and weathering steel market competitors' revenues and market positioning.



