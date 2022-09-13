Submit Release
Barrows Hotel Enterprises Committed to Hotel Renovations

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barrows, the provider of hotel investment and advisory services for hotels in the Middle East and Africa, is expanding its services significantly with hotel renovations across West Africa and the GCC Countries.

Barrows has experienced explosive growth since Covid19 and offers hotel owners and hotel operators a complete customization in renovation and improvements, said Chairman and CEO Erwin Jager.

The strong growth in hospitality is characterized by a recovering market in the travel market for both leisure and business. Barrows Hotel Enterprises is known as a Hotel Investor and Hotel Developer and offers long term partnership in business with its renovation activities. Multi-year partnerships are the foundation for the success of the company's continued growth. The company’s revenue and profit results are excellent and are increasing due to the high demand for hotel renovations and improvements.

Barrows Hotel Enterprises internationally manages over 10,000 hotel rooms in more than 10 countries. Barrows is specialized in the fast-growing hotel industry in the entire MENA Region including West Africa.

