Fuel Ethanol Market Share Worth US$ 121.9 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC
Rising Initiative towards Reduction of GHG Emissions is driving the global Fuel Ethanol MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Fuel Ethanol Market size is estimated to reach US$121.9 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Ethanol fuel is ethyl alcohol - a renewable fuel prepared from both natural and synthetic sources. It is produced using renewable or biobased raw material feedstock, which is starch-based, sugar-based and cellulosic. The growing demand for ethanol fuel in the automotive transportation sector for reducing carbon emissions acts as a driving factor in the ethanol fuel market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15864/fuel-ethanol-market.html
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Fuel Ethanol Market highlights the following areas -
1. North America dominates the Fuel Ethanol Market, owing to growth factors such as the flourished base for automotive production and rising awareness of carbon emissions, thereby boosting growth in this region.
2. The flourishing demand for flexible fuel vehicles (FFVs) across the world is propelling the demand for Fuel Ethanol for major utilization as motor fuel in fuel cells, internal combustion engines and others. This influences the growth in the Fuel Ethanol Market size.
3. The demand for ethanol fuel is rising in flexible fuel vehicles for reducing carbon emissions, thereby boosting the growth scope for biofuels.
4. However, the rising burden on natural or agricultural feedstock such as corn, sugarcane and others acts as a challenging factor in the Fuel Ethanol industry.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15864
Segmental Analysis:
1. The natural segment held a significant Fuel Ethanol Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The growth scope for natural sources of fuel ethanol is high compared to synthetic sources, thereby reducing carbon emissions. Natural sources including corn, sugarcane, potatoes and others have high starch content, which helps in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
2. North America held the largest Fuel Ethanol Market share of up to 43% in 2021. The lucrative growth scope for fuel ethanol in this region is influenced by the established base for flexible fuel vehicles in the automotive sector, flourishing manufacturing base and rapid urbanization.
3. The automotive segment held a significant Fuel Ethanol Market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Fuel ethanol has a wide range of applications in the automotive sector for flexible fuel vehicles and conventional vehicles. The lucrative growth of the automotive sector is influenced by growth factors such as an established vehicle production base, rising vehicle electrification and rapid industrialization.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Fuel Ethanol industry are -
1. DowDuPont
2. Petrobras
3. Alcogroup
4. BlueFire Renewables Inc
5. BP PLC
Click on the following link to buy the Fuel Ethanol Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15864
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Ethanol Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Ethanol-Market-Research-510902
B. Bioethanol Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/11700/bioethanol-market-analysis.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn