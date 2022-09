At 7.8 % CAGR, Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Size Worth USD 13.9 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Shift Toward Clean Energy is a Major Driving Factor for the Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market size is estimated to reach US$13.9 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Carbon fiber prepreg is a composite material in which a high-strength reinforcement carbon fiber is pre-impregnated with a thermoplastic resin or a thermoset resin such as epoxy, phenolic, bismaleimde (polyimide) and cyanate ester. The two most common techniques of prepreg production are hot melt and solvent dip. Carbon fiber prepreg components are considered the pinnacle of advanced composites owing to their performance and strength. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.Click here to browse the complete report summary:Key Takeaways:This IndustryARC report on the Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market highlights the following areas -1. Europe dominates the Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market on account of the wind farms in the region. As per WindEurope, Europe's wind farms generated 437 TWh (Terawatt hour) of electricity in 2021. They covered 15% of the electricity demand in the EU-27+UK.2. Carbon Fiber Prepreg sheet is made by impregnating carbon fibers with thermoset or thermoplastic resins. Owing to its light weight and exceptional strength, carbon fiber prepregs are finding increasing applications in aircraft, spacecraft and automobiles to improve fuel economy and reduce body weight.3. The rapid shift towards clean energy boosts the Carbon Fiber Prepreg market size during the forecast period.4. The major opportunity for this market is the investment in R&D for thermoplastic Carbon Fiber Prepregs. The important advantage of thermoplastic prepregs is their recyclability.Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:Segmental Analysis:1. Primary role of the thermoset resin matrix is to act as an adhesive, bonding and fixing the fibers together. Thermoset resins do not melt under heat, but instead, disintegrate. The short molecular chains that make up this group of polymers have low viscosity which is ideal for the impregnation of fibers. The main thermoset resins are epoxy, phenolic, bismaleimide (polyimide) and cyanate ester.2. Aerospace and defense industry is the largest consumer of carbon fiber prepregs for civil aircraft, military jets, helicopters, satellites and space launchers. The applications are based on the resin types. Epoxy is used for highly loaded parts and supreme toughness, bismaleimide is used for high-temperature performance, phenolic for fire, smoke and toxicity performance in aircraft interiors and cyanate ester for space structures and satellite applications.3. According to Sandia National Laboratories, wind blades made from carbon fibers weigh 25% less than the ones made from fiberglass. Lighter blades can capture more energy in locations with low wind. A switch to carbon fiber prepregs extends blade lifetime.Competitive Landscape:The top 5 players in the Carbon Fiber Prepreg industry are -1. Toray Group2. Teijin Limited3. Hexcel Corporation4. ZOLTEK Group5. Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.