Barrier Materials Market Size to Boost USD 2.8 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 4.8 % - IndustryARC
With the increasing production of automobiles would boost the growth of the Barrier Materials Market industry.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Barrier Materials Market size is estimated to reach US$2.8 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Barrier materials are multilayer combinations of plastics or coatings, designed to decrease water and gas diffusion into or out of the flexible or rigid package. The growing automotive sector is driving the barrier materials market growth as such materials are utilized in multi-layer fuel lines and tanks owing to their excellent barrier characteristic to aromatic and aliphatic hydrocarbons. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Barrier-Materials-Market-Research-500477
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Barrier Materials Market highlights the following areas -
1. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Barrier Materials market due to the rising growth in the pharmaceutical & healthcare industry. In China, by 2030, the size of the pharmaceuticals & healthcare industry is expected to reach 16 trillion RMB (US$2.3 Million), according to the staff research report on the "US-China Economic and Security Review Commission".
2. Rapidly rising demand for Barrier Materials in the automotive industry for noise and vibration control, to provide sound insulation and for other applications, has driven the growth of the Barrier Materials market.
3. The increasing demand for Barrier Materials in the cosmetics & personal care sector, due to its usage in the protection of cosmetic & personal care products against microbiological deterioration, has been a critical factor driving the growth of the Barrier Materials market in the upcoming years.
4. However, the instability of Barrier Materials in a varying atmosphere can hinder the growth of the Barrier Materials market.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500477
Segmental Analysis:
1. The polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) segment held the largest Barrier Materials market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) is one of the best barrier materials and is a highly efficient barrier coating polymer. It is manufactured by the polymerization of vinylidene chloride (VDC) monomer with other monomers such as unsaturated carboxyl groups and acrylic esters.
2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest Barrier Materials market share of up to 42% in 2021. It is due to the increasing requirement for barrier materials in developing countries such as China, Japan, India and South Korea. South Korea is expected to continue its dominance in the barrier materials market during the forecast period, as these materials such as glass, aluminum, polyolefins and others are utilized as thermal barrier materials, air barrier materials, noise barrier materials and in other applications.
3. The food & beverages industry held the largest Barrier Materials Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Barrier materials are extensively utilized for protecting foods and drinks from physical, chemical and microbiological deterioration. It is needed to preserve the flavor and nature of the packaged food item and offer a longer shelf life and good safety for foods and beverages by protecting the damage of the product from microbes, light and oxygen.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Barrier Materials industry are -
1. Kuraray Co., Ltd.
2. The DOW Chemical Company
3. E.I. Du Pont de Numerous and Co.
4. Solvay SA
5. Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd.
Click on the following link to buy the Barrier Materials Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500477
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Barrier Films Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Barrier-Films-Market-Research-510112
B. Thermal Barrier Coatings Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Thermal-Barrier-Coatings-Market-Research-503493
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn