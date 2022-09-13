FYW TV NETWORK CELEBRATES IN NY TIMES SQUARE SUN SEPT 18 with MUSIC, CELEBRITIES, FUN

Global Black Entertainment Worldwide, FYWTV Viewers stream movies, reality tv, animation, music videos anywhere, IPhone, androids, IPads, and your TV.

FYW TV is a TV Network that offers a wide variety of Black entertainment worldwide. With Over 1000 hours of original and authentic African American content by black filmmakers, artists, and stars.” — Oscar Hugues, CEO, FYWTV

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FYWTV celebrates its 2nd anniversary party this September and is set to bring out some of the brightest and hottest artists to Times Square for an unforgettable night Hosted by: James Pierre.

Viewers can now stream movies, documentaries, reality tv, animation, music videos, and much more anywhere and anytime on the network’s app. The app is available in your hand held devices such as IPhone, androids, IPads, and on your television.

“The inspiration came during Covid as a way to help young kids with Talents and give entrepreneurs a platform to showcase their works,” Hugues added.



Special guest appearances will include Brooklyn’s own Fivio Foreign whose monster hits are “Big Drip,” “City of God” featuring Kanye West and Alicia Keys, “What’s My Name” featuring Queen Naja and Coi Leray. Another global act who will perform during the FYWTV’s anniversary is none other than DJ Whoo Kid who currently hosts the Hotboxin Podcast on Shade45 with the famous boxer Mike Tyson. Zoey formally known as Zoey Dollaz who’s made hits such as “Blow a Check,” “Post & Delete” featuring Chris Brown, and “Wish I” featuring Tory Lanez will also make a huge appearance.



There will be live performances from Haitian artists such as Mikaben, Olivier Duret, Delianov, Sologawd and Spanish sensation Soleil along with Hip-Hop artist Tekuhrazzi. In addition, DJ Wallah of Hot97.1 FM, DJ Heavy, and DJ SexyMix will keep the party going throughout the evening.

The formal attire event will take place Sunday September 18, 2022 at Time Square’s Blue venue located on W 44th Street from 5-11pm. Anyone can attend the event, however, only limited seatings are available to the public and can be purchased on the Eventbrite website.

Some of the guests are, also, award nominees that will be recognized for their positive influences in the world.

“FEYOWEWTV is an amazing elevated and entertaining event experience, a fun filled party, celebrities, HipHop, networking, radio, TV, and much more”, said LMarilyn Crawford, CEO, Windsor Primetime.



The show will, of course, be broadcast on FEYOWEWTV and VIVALIVETV(ch. 26).

It will also be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook live via Lexx San Komplexx channel.



People can expect a night filled with excitement, joy, and celebration. However, it is only right to anticipate the unexpected.

For admission and additional information on the event, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/403190432437 or visit us on the web www.fywtv.com, Instagram @fywtv, @wethewavesent, and @iamyoungosca. Also, feel free to reach via phone or email: (800) 393-8070 | info@fywtv.com

Hugues Oscar

Founder & CEO Of Fe Yo Wew TV And Fe Yo Wew Show

Office: 800-393-8070