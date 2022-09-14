Waterborne Coatings Market worth $112.8 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 5.9% - IndustryARC
Growing Automobile and Aerospace Sectors which would act as a driver for the Waterborne Coatings Market during the forecast period.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Waterborne Coatings Market size is projected to reach US$112.8 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Waterborne Coatings are generally preferred over other conventional ones since these contain close to 80% water content, which makes them environmentally friendly. Waterborne coatings are often employed in the building & construction and automotive industry, which is supporting the Waterborne Coatings industry's growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Waterborne Coatings Market highlights the following areas -
1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Waterborne Coatings Market, owing to the bolstering growth of the building and construction industry in the region. For instance, in terms of value, the Indian construction industry is expected to record a CAGR of 15.7 percent to reach $738.5 billion by 2022, according to Invest India.
2. The demand for environmentally friendly products like Waterborne Coatings, which contain fewer solvents that evaporate during the curing process, has gradually shifted away from solventborne coatings as a result of growing awareness of the negative effects of VOC emissions.
3. Coatings producers are required to continuously improve their processes to comply with the new policies as a result of the increasing number of regulatory policies being implemented by various governments. This factor is predicted to limit market expansion.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The acrylic segment held a significant share in the Waterborne Coatings Market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The demand for acrylic coatings is anticipated to increase due to superior color and gloss retention, excellent exterior durability in outdoor exposure and growing demand from the infrastructure and automotive industries.
2. Asia-Pacific held the largest Waterborne Coatings Market share of up to 41.6% in 2021, due to the increasing demand for Waterborne Coatings from the flourishing building and construction industry in the region. The International Trade Administration (ITA) projects that between 2019 and 2023, the Chinese construction industry would grow by an average of 5% annually in real terms.
3. The building and construction segment held the largest share in the Waterborne Coatings Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. All types of residential, commercial, industrial and institutional buildings have paints and coatings applied to their interior and exterior walls as they have protective qualities
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Waterborne Coatings industry are -
1. BASF SE.
2. AkzoNobel N.V.
3. PPG Industries Inc.
4. RPM International Inc.
5. The Sherwin-Williams Company.
