10 reasons to buy a holiday home in Estepona, Spain

Mural painting in Estepona

Estepona has become one of the most popular destinations for both tourists and foreign residents alike on the Costa del Sol in Spain.

ESTEPONA, MALAGA, SPAIN, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Estepona has become one of the most popular destinations for both tourists and foreign residents alike on the Costa del Sol, yet even today it still manages to retain it’s old Andalusian charm and is more Spanish compare to the touristic towns closer to Malaga, like Fuengirola and Marbella.

It is one of the most family-friendly destinations in Spain with 17 beaches along its 21-km-long coastline. Playa del Cristo and Playa de la Rada are the closest beaches to town, both having calm waters that are safe for young swimmers and with lifeguards on duty during the summer.

Climate

This part of the Costa Del Sol has over 300 days of sunshine per year, making it popular with those looking to enjoy a sun-filled holiday in southern Spain.

A sub-tropical Mediterranean climate, with hot summers and warm winters. Cooling breezes from the sea make the summer heat manageable; temperatures average 32 ºC during the summer.

Estepona Old Town

Estepona’s white old town has several traffic-free streets, making it easy and safe for sightseeing on foot. Must-sees include the 15th-century San Luis Castle and the town clock at Plaza del Reloj. The streets are filled colourful plant pots on the whitewashed walls of its houses, tapas restaurants, bodegas and bars.

Flowers

It´s known as the Garden of the Costa del Sol with thousands of flowers along the avenues, parks and streets.

Beach Promenades

Estepona seafront promenade has a 100-metre stretch only backed with bars and restaurants, the rest of it is just flowers and more flowers and benches to sit and look at the beach.

Gourmet and Seafood Restaurants

A pleasure to dine out on some of the freshest and best-cooked fish and seafood in the Mediterranean, served at superbly-priced seafood restaurants and ludicrously cheap tapas bars. The town has many gourmet restaurants and tapas bars in all price ranges.

Hotels

Estepona has more 5-star hotel beds than does Marbella. There are also cousy boutique hotels in the Old Town.

Golf

Estepona has several golf courses. One of the most established courses on the Costa del Sol is the Paraiso Golf Club, which is located between Estepona and Marbella; it’s a peaceful course with a stunning backdrop of mountains.

The famous Valderrama Golf Club, which plays host to the PGA each year, is located in nearby Sotogrande. Other courses in and around Estepona include: Finca Cortesin, Estepona Golf, El Campanario Golf, La Duquesa Golf and Atalaya Golf & Country Club.

Culture

There are more than 50 beautiful mural paintings around the town. They are painted on the blank sides of buildings, and have become a real talking point. They are not in the Old Town because they are on the sides of high-rise blocks, and the Old Town doesn't have any of those.

The Orchid House is sitting in a 16,000 square metre Botanical Garden – another amazing feature right in the heart of the town.

Transport and Communications

Estepona is located about 50 minutes with car from Malaga Airport, with direct flights to most bigger cities in Europe, every day. Gibraltar Airport is 50 minutes away. Several daily shuttle buses to the airports.

Property Investment

Estepona is on the top 5 list of increase of property prices in Spain and more then the well know neighbour town Marbella. The increase of prices is expected to continue as the demand from buyers in Northern Europe is increasing every year. Most buyers prefer to buy new modern apartments with open plan kitchen and living room, much glass, big terraces, views and located on walking distance to ameneties. Many new developments are under construction.

As Estepona is a popular tourist town, the rental yields are among the best in Spain.

Apartments and villas for sale in Estepona

About Enova Estates

Enova Estates SL is a real estate company with head office Manilva, Malaga, Spain. We are specialised in holiday / lifestyle properties and investment properties. Most of the clients comes from Northern Europe and North America, and 7 languages are spoken in the company.