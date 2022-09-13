Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC
Demand for Automobiles has Increased Around the World, Which May Help Raise the Demand for Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market.HYDERABAD, TELANAGANA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles market size is estimated to reach US$1.8 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Cerium oxide nanoparticles, also known as nanoceria, are ceria nanoparticles with diameters ranging from 1 to 500 nm. Due to their superior physio-chemical characteristics and presence of reactive oxygen, which improve the performance of the final product, cerium oxide nanoparticles are increasingly in demand for use in a variety of industrial applications. These applications include chemical mechanical planarization (CMP), solar cells, catalyst, fuel additive and more. Cerium oxide nanoparticles are widely employed in the biomedical & pharmaceutical industry. Since the global biomedical & pharmaceutical industry is growing, it is supporting the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles industry growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market highlights the following areas -
1. North America dominates the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles market, owing to the increasing biomedical & pharmaceutical industry in North America. This increase in biomedical & pharmaceutical production and demand can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in North America.
2. Government spending in the semiconductor industry is advantageous to the sector. In the industry, nanoceria is employed as a polishing agent. Consequently, throughout the forecast period, growth in the semiconductor industry is anticipated to drive up market demand.
3. The capacity of Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles to reduce particle emission makes them useful for use as catalyst converters and fuel additives in the automotive sector.
4. However, it is estimated that high production costs and stringent environmental regulations concerning nanoparticles may hamper the commercial applications of Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles, which would impede the expansion of the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles market size.
Segmental Analysis :
1. Dispersion segment held a significant share in the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles market in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Cerium oxide nanoparticles can be found in concentrated (up to 50 weight percent) dispersions in DI water, either as untreated particles or as particles stabilized using a unique surface treatment method.
2. Biomedical & Pharmaceutical segment held a significant share in the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. This is due to the growing demand for Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles from the Biomedical & Pharmaceutical industry. In addition to having antibacterial and neurodegenerative properties, these particles also mimic SOD, catalase and peroxidase.
3. According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), the pharmaceutical sale in Mexico increased from US$10.03 billion in 2018 to US$10.80 billion in 2019 and US$11.10 billion in 2020. The United States (U.S.) medical and health research and development (R&D) investment reached US$245.1 billion in 2020, an 11.1% increase from 2019.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles industry are -
1. Cerion
2. American Elements
3. Plasmachem
4. Inframat Advanced Materials
5. Nanophase Technologies
