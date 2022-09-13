FCS Express to bring innovation to China’s flow cytometry market
Beijing, China. ADG China is excited to announce the launch of FCS Express flow cytometry software in the China market. FCS Express, developed by Dotmatics subsidiary De Novo Software, is industry-leading scientific software that offers its users intuitive flow cytometry data analysis with superior quality control standards. FCS Express helps its users get from raw data to presentation-ready results, easily and quickly.
This will be the fifth collaboration between Dotmatics, a leader in R&D scientific software, and ADG China after the successful launches of GraphPad Prism, SnapGene, nQuery and Geneious Prime in the China market.
“We see great demand for FCS Express in the China market and are excited to work on another innovative product from Dotmatics portfolio of leading bioinformatics solutions,” said Chris DeAngelis, GM of ADG China. “ADG and Dotmatics have cooperated closely since 2019, having seen China-related sales grow over 600% while at the same time seeing a meaningful reduction in software piracy.”
“We are excited to extend our collaboration with ADG in China to grow the market for Dotmatics flow cytometry solutions, leading with FCS Express,” said Brett Ammundsen, the President of Bioinformatics at Dotmatics.
Over the next 12 months, ADG and Dotmatics will be building their China sales and marketing efforts and launching new pricing models for FCS Express to attract and support new and existing resellers, such as Dakewe, one of FCS Express’s first China reseller partners.
Dotmatics is a leader in R&D scientific software connecting science, data, and decision-making. Its enterprise R&D platform and scientists' favorite applications drive efficiency and accelerate innovation. More than 2 million scientists and 10,000 customers trust Dotmatics to help them create a healthier, cleaner, safer world. Dotmatics is a global team of more than 800 people dedicated to supporting its customers in over 180 countries. The company's principal office is in Boston, with 14 offices and R&D teams located around the world.
Dotmatics is backed by Insight Partners, a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software scaleup companies. Learn more about Dotmatics, its platform, and applications including GraphPad Prism, Geneious, SnapGene, Protein Metrics, LabArchives and nQuery at https://www.dotmatics.com
About ADG China
Since 2001, ADG has helped 100+ global software and cloud companies to enter and scale their businesses in the China market. Learn more about ADG’s unique and proven Software Market Accelerator Program that leverages ADG’s licensed platform, reseller network and operating experience to represent and scale your China revenues in as little as a few months. Find out more https://www.adgchina.co/china-virtual-market-presence
