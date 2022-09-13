Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market Report 2022-27, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

The global mobile and wireless backhaul market to reach US$ 61.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.98% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global mobile and wireless backhaul market size reached US$ 31.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 61.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.98% during 2022-2027.

Mobile backhaul (MBH) refers to the process of connecting the core network and the radio access network (RAN) to remote data centers. It synchronizes operations, administration, maintenance and provisioning (OAMP) and offers sophisticated network timing and high network and fast operator speed. On the other hand, wireless backhaul transport data between the internet and subnetworks and support organization and mobile network to eliminate the need for physical cabling. It relies on microwave and satellite communication infrastructure to supply internet, voice, and video data from nodes to the central network. It allows stable connections, flexibility, easy installation, and minimizes infrastructural costs. Mobile and wireless backhaul collects data from users and transports them to academic institutions, government agencies, and other major institutions. It can manage and distribute a large amount of data, which is beneficial to the user as it improves the experience of the user. At present, several e-commerce channels are relying on mobile and wireless backhaul to enhance productivity and eliminate the need for additional trips.

Market Trends:

The increasing high-speed internet connectivity on account of rapid digitization and a considerable reliance on smartphones and other connected devices represents one of the major factors positively influencing the demand for mobile and wireless backhaul around the world. Moreover, initiatives undertaken by governments of numerous countries for developing smart cities are contributing to the market growth. In addition, the growing number of e-commerce websites and rising preferences for online shopping is driving the adoption of mobile and wireless backhaul across the globe. Besides this, the launch of fifth-generation (5G) technology and long-term evolution (LTE) connections have increased access to mobile data networks in mobile and wireless backhaul. Along with this, the increasing penetration of wireless communication networks, especially in public areas, to enhance safety is offering lucrative growth opportunities to leading players operating in the industry. Furthermore, the integration of cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) in mobile and wireless backhaul is creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, mobile and wireless backhaul are employed in the media and entertainment industry to enhance the experiences of streaming services. This, in confluence with the emerging trend of streaming content on over-the-top (OTT) platforms, is providing a thrust to the market growth. Additionally, significant improvements in the network infrastructure and the expanding number of data centers are anticipated to impel the growth of the market.

Breakup by Equipment Type:

Microwave Equipment

Millimetre Wave Equipment

Sub-6 Ghz Equipment

Testing and Measurement Equipment

Breakup by Network Topology:

Point to Point Configuration (PTP)

Point to Multipoint Configuration (PTM)

Breakup by Services:

Network Services

System Integration Services

Professional Services

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AT&T Inc., Bridgewave Communications Inc. (REMEC Broadband Wireless Networks), Broadcom Corporation (Avago Technologies), Cambridge Broadband Networks Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson AB, Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Oyj, Tellabs Inc. (Marlin Equity Partners LLC), ZTE Corporation, etc.

