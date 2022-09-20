Software Consulting Global Market Estimated To Grow At 13% Rate

Software Consulting Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Software Consulting Global Market Report 2022”, the software consulting market size is expected to grow from $209.8 billion in 2021 to $234.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.18%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global software consulting market demand is expected to reach $375.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.46%. Increasing adoption of cloud computing by enterprises is the key driver contributing to the growth of the software consulting market.

Key Trends In The Software Consulting Market

Remote consulting services is a key trend in the software consulting market. Software consulting companies are increasingly offering consulting services remotely in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to improve their efficiencies. Virtual consulting is likely to become widespread going forward as well.

Overview Of The Software Consulting Market

The software consulting market consists of sales of software consulting services and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide software or IT services. In the software consulting process, software consultants in collaboration with software developers advise on design, building, strategy, and implementation of software that solves business problems. Major software consulting services include conducting feasibility study, analyzing software systems for efficiency, customizing software systems, monitoring software for updates and security, implementing new software, and advising businesses regarding software.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Enterprise Solutions, Application Development, Migration and Maintenance Services, Design Services

• By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise

• By End-Use Industry: Automotive, Education, Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing

• By Geography: The global software consulting market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Cap Gemini, Atos SE, Oracle, Accenture, IBM Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, CGI Group Inc., Cognizant, Ernst & Young Global Limited, and SAP SE.

