KARE and NAHCA Join Forces to Launch CareForce Virtual Campus for CNAs and Nurses—Powered by CareAcademy
The New Initiative Offers CareAcademy Courses to Frontline Care Workers at No Cost to ThemBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Health Care Assistants (NAHCA), the professional association for Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), and KARE, the first labor marketplace dedicated to the senior housing and post-acute industry, today announced a new partnership with care enablement platform CareAcademy to provide its best-in-class training for more than 50,000 frontline caregivers. KARE and NAHCA will offer complimentary CareAcademy courses to all caregivers in their networks to open doors for career growth; increase confidence in their skill sets; and, ultimately, to provide the best care to meet patient and resident needs.
Both KARE and NAHCA support top talent by offering online training opportunities, both for initial training and for ongoing education in specific areas of senior care. The KARE platform empowers post-acute caregivers to earn extra income and manage their own flexible schedules by connecting them with employment opportunities via their app. NAHCA elevates the professionalism and performance of CNAs to enhance quality of life and care for elders and individuals with disabilities.
“The alignment of these organizations only makes sense. All of us are in business to honor and improve the lives of caregivers,” said Charles Turner, CEO at KARE. “This alliance gives us the ability to share our strengths with each other and the Careforce that is on the front lines of helping our most vulnerable populations.”
CareAcademy was founded to empower and upskill caregivers across the long-term care continuum to deliver advanced, high-quality care that measurably improves patient outcomes. CareAcademy is leading the industry by equipping caregivers with accessible, mobile-friendly courses and specialized certifications to enable millions of caregivers to achieve their career goals.
“Partnering with KARE and NAHCA gets CareAcademy one step closer to achieving our ambitious goal of empowering 1 million caregivers by 2023,” said CareAcademy CEO and Founder, Helen Adeosun. “Tens of thousands of frontline workers have immediate access to state-approved, high-quality training regardless of employment status, ultimately improving caregiver career opportunities and bringing more workers to the industry.”
“NAHCA is proud of its alliance with CareAcademy and KARE,” said Lori Porter, CEO and co-founder of NAHCA. “We look forward to bringing state-of-the-art education and training to CNAs everywhere.”
About KARE
KARE is the first labor marketplace dedicated solely to the Senior Housing and Post-Acute industry. KARE connects qualified caregivers and nurses with Senior Care Communities and Nursing Homes. The KARE app gives caregivers the flexibility to create a schedule that works for them, and it gives communities the ability to quickly fill open shifts, delivering a revolutionary approach to solving staffing challenges. For more information about KARE, visit www.doyoukare.com
About NAHCA
The National Association of Health Care Assistants (NAHCA) is a professional association of and for Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) that elevates the professional standing and performance of its members through recognition, advocacy, education, and empowerment to maximize success and quality care. For more information about NAHCA, please visit www.nahcacna.org.
About CareAcademy
CareAcademy provides high-quality, state-approved training for home care agencies, home health agencies, franchise systems, and payors that increases learner knowledge for better health outcomes. More than 300,000 learners have completed more than 1.5 million hours of training with CareAcademy. With easy-to-use, web-based courses and a robust administrator platform, CareAcademy offers education and compliance solutions for home care and home health organizations of all sizes, from small agencies to multi-state enterprises. To learn more, visit www.careacademy.com.
