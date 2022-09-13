Sera4 Announces SLC2, a New Standalone Lock Controller for Keyless Access
Having the controller power a lock is revolutionary.”WATERLOO, ON, CANADA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sera4, a keyless access control solution provider, today announced the SLC2, a new keyless lock controller that integrates the power source for an electro-mechanical lock.
— Jerod Klink, CTO at Sera4
"Having the controller power a lock is revolutionary,” says Jerod Klink, Chief Technology Officer at Sera4. “Today, most installations include wiring for a lock, power and door sensors. Finding power, running wiring to the door, through the frame and into the lock is the most complex and expensive part. With SLC2, you can install everything on the inside of a door. It’s much simpler, easier and cost effective.”
Targeted for use in cabinets, shelters, and enclosures in critical infrastructure, SLC2 works out of the box with locks that require 12V and less than 1A to drive. This covers most electro-mechanical locks, including electric strikes, drop bolts, slam latches and swing handle locks. SLC2 is appropriate for retrofitting the control of existing access systems using keys, codes, cards or fobs, as well as for new construction.
"Sera4 padlocks and controllers have never needed a wired data connection to a central hub. In that sense we’ve always been wireless,” says David Coode, Chief Executive Officer at Sera4. “With SLC2, we are going a step further because this controller doesn’t need to wire to power either. This is a big deal for installers, which also saves money for our customers.”
Sera4 is celebrating the launch of SLC2 with two open BBQ lunches. One occurs today Graybar at 130 Hayward Avenue in Kitchener, ON and another follows tomorrow at 7245 Hwy 50 in Woodbridge, ON. SLC2 will be on display to the public for live demos at these events.
SLC2 is in production now with volume availability in October.
Just like the AX5 lock controller, SLC2 is made in Canada.
About Sera4
Sera4 protects critical infrastructure in remote places around the globe. Sera4’s keyless platform for physical access control is both easy to use and highly secure. Operating across four continents, Sera4 provides security and identity control for some of the world’s largest service providers. To learn more about Sera4, visit www.sera4.com.
