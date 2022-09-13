Digital Will Previews 2022 Tokyo Game Show Announcements
Digital Will reveals Infinity Pinball is coming to Switch and new games: robot battle arena, Robot Rejects & cyber-themed FPS, System RestoreSHIBUYA CITY, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Digital Will revealed their lineup of previews and announcements for the 2022 Tokyo Game Show including demos of two in-the-works titles: Robot Rejects, a multiplayer robot battle arena game, and System Restore, an FPS set inside a infected computer system, and the announcement of a Switch version of the retro hit Infinity Pinball.
A huge first for Digital Will, Infinity Pinball’s upcoming release on Switch marks the Tokyo-based publisher’s first foray into console gaming. The two original titles being previewed at the show – Robot Rejects and System Restore – are being developed and published in-house, and show off the technical prowess and range of genres the studio is capable of. The games are sure to strike a chord with fans at the event with polished mechanics, satisfying gameplay, and distinct visual style.
▶︎Robot Rejects - PC, Nintendo Switch
Fans of robot combat sports will fry their circuits over Robot Rejects, a robot arena brawler planned for release on PC and Switch. The game is jam-packed with steel-on-steel robot destruction, but underneath the saw slicing, metal melting action is an advanced building and customization system that will bring out the engineer in everyone who has ever dreamed of creating their own fighting robot.
Players create and customize their own fighting robot then pit it against rival bots in an online multiplayer battle arena. The game features an impressive level of customization for bots, challenging players to innovate and experiment with robot type, body shape, and weapon types to create the perfect conductor for a symphony of robot destruction. The game will feature one vs. one, team matches, and online tournaments, with more game modes to be announced.
Features
• Online 1v1 and team multiplayer
• Over 50+ different weapon types
• 100s of robot customization options
• Online voice and text chat
• More action-packed game modes to be announced
▶︎System Restore - PC
Being developed in partnership with Groovy Antoid, System Restore is a rogue-like first-person shooter where players are transported inside the world of a computer network that has been taken over by a vicious virus wreaking havoc throughout the system. You play as an elite agent of “SRF”, the System Restore Force, with the sole purpose of purging the virus and its corruption. Players earn new upgrades for their agent as they climb through different layers of the source code and uncover its mysteries, defeat bosses and search out the Master of the infection in order to restore the system.
Digital Will has shared that the single player campaign will be the primary focus, but is testing out some ideas for local and online multiplayer. System Restore features fast-paced run-and-gun combat clothed in a tron-like aesthetic bursting with vibrant neon colors. The combat offers tremendous depth, with a wide array of weapon types that appear randomly, forcing the player to master different styles of combat against a vast array of different viral enemies.
Features
• Full size campaign with rogue-like progression
• Improvisational combat – different weapons, enemy types, and environments
• Fast-paced wave combat
• Extreme mobility with a dash and jetpack
▶︎Infinity Pinball - Nintendo Switch
Previously released on mobile in early 2021 and coming to PC and Mac this Fall, Digital Will and Dadako Ltd announced that their hit retro arcade game, Infinity Pinball, will also be coming to Switch. With 80’s retro style, classic gameplay and pulsing synthwave music, the game has struck a nostalgic chord with gamers and has been featured on Apple Arcade’s top page numerous times.
Infinity Pinball offers a revolutionary twist on the genre – a pinball table that never ends. The game contains five procedurally-generated pinball tables, each with its own design theme, soundtrack, and bash toys. Players can continually play the ball up to reach new table levels for endless fun as you win coins, collect unique balls and unlock new tables.
Features
• 5 procedurally-generated pinball tables each with unique soundtracks, designs and bash toys
• 9 Unique balls to collect
• 11 Skins for your Pocket Game
• Super cool synthwave soundtrack
Heavy-metal robot deathmatches, cyber shoot-em-up action and retro-futuristic pinball – Digital Will titles are sure to make a big impression on fans and leave gamers wanting more.
To try out the games, stop by Digital Will’s booth at Tokyo Game Show: Indie Game Area, booth 1-S16, and check out the links below for more information.
▶︎Digital Will Booth Info
Venue: Makuhari Messe
Booth: Indie Game Area, Booth 1-S16
▶︎TOKYO GAME SHOW 2022
Business Days:
September 15 (Thu.) 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m.
September 16 (Fri.) 10:00a.m.-6:00p.m.
Public Days:
September 17 (Sat.) 10:00a.m.-6:00p.m.
September 18（Sun.) 10:00a.m.-6:00p.m.
About Digital Will Inc.: https://digitalwill.co.jp/
Digital Will is a Software Solution Developer, a Digital Marketing Agency, a Game Publisher and a Product Innovation Lab. We deliver Creative Solutions to Digital Challenges, produce captivating Games, and build powerful Products.
About Dadako Ltd: https://dadako.com/
Founded in 2009, Dadako Ltd is known for clean graphic design, skeuomorphism, typography and retro aesthetics. Creating quality games and apps for mobile, console and PC.
About Groovy Antoid: https://groovyantoid.com/
Groovy Antoid is a team of indie game developers based in Beirut and focused on creating a world of cute, colorful characters and quirky games to invade mobile screens around the world.
