New Board Appointments and Officers Announced

As we continue the legacy and lifetime work of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor to advance American democracy, these new Board members will add great expertise and complement our exceptional Board.” — Matthew P. Feeney, Board Co-Chair

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sandra Day O’Connor Institute for American Democracy has named three new members to the organization’s Board of Directors. Jane Michaels, John C. Norling and Michael Rooney have each been appointed to a three-year term.

O’Connor Institute Board Officers for the 2022–2023 administrative year are Board Co-Chairs Matthew P. Feeney, Snell & Wilmer Chair, and philanthropist Gay Firestone Wray; Vice Chair Kelly Barr, SRP Associate General Manager, Chief Strategy, Corporate Services and Sustainability; Secretary Bryan Saba, Desert Cedar Holdings Principal; and Treasurer Brian Scott, MidFirst Bank Executive Vice President.

“As we continue the legacy and lifetime work of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor to advance American democracy, these new Board members will add great expertise and complement our exceptional Board of Directors,” stated Matthew P. Feeney, Board Co-Chair.

Jane Michaels is Senior Counsel with Holland & Hart in Denver, Colorado. She currently focuses her practice on alternative dispute resolution and serves as an arbitrator and mediator in commercial and intellectual property disputes. Jane is a Fellow of the College of Commercial Arbitrators and the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals. As the former Chair of Holland & Hart’s Trial Practice and with more than 30 years of experience as a trial lawyer, Jane has successfully represented clients in hundreds of complex business and technology cases in courtrooms around the country. Jane was inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, and the International Society of Barristers. She was selected for inclusion in Lawdragon’s “Leading Lawyers in America” Hall of Fame. She was President of the Denver Bar Association during its centennial year. Jane holds a B.A. degree from Wellesley College, an M.A.T. degree from Harvard University, and a J.D. degree from Boston University. She served for many years on the Board of Directors of the Rocky Mountain Children’s Law Center, which provides pro bono legal representation, crisis management, and systemic reform advocacy on behalf of abused, neglected and trauma-impacted children throughout the Rocky Mountain region.

John C. Norling is a Partner and former Managing Attorney of Jennings, Strouss & Salmon, which he joined in 2013. His practice is focused on advising clients on all aspects of their operations, including commercial transactions, real estate, business organizations, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, federal and administrative compliance, business contract negotiations, and advertising law. Mr. Norling serves as General Counsel to the Arizona Automobile Dealers’ Association, Valley Chevrolet Dealers Advertising Association, Valley Honda Dealers Marketing Association, Tucson Chevy Dealers Local Marketing Association, and several other industry related associations. He was selected as a Phoenix Business Journal “Most Admired Leaders” in 2020 and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Arizona Center for Nature Conservation / Phoenix Zoo.

Michael Rooney practices business and corporate law with Sack Tierney, where he has been a member of the firm for nearly 50 years. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Mr. Rooney has a long tradition of community service, including the Prescott College Board of Trustees, Rio Salado Foundation, Tempe Center for the Arts Foundation, and Arizona Family College Savings Plan Oversight Committee. Mike is a past President of the Grand Canyon Council of the Boy Scouts of America and was awarded the Distinguished Eagle award. Mike is past Board Chair of the Arizona Commission for Postsecondary Education, which regulates the private trade and technical school industry in Arizona, having been appointed by Governor Jane Hull and Governor Janet Napolitano.

About the Sandra Day O’Connor Institute for American Democracy

Founded in 2009 by retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the O’Connor Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3), continues her distinguished legacy and lifetime work to advance civil discourse, civic engagement and civics education.