SwaraLink Technologies announces launch of SwaraLink Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Middleware Platform

SwaraLink Technologies - Embedded Bluetooth Low Energy Experts

First-of-its-kind middleware solution simplifies and reduces the cost of developing high-quality products that use Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Technology.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SwaraLink Technologies, a leading provider of services and solutions focused on Bluetooth® and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology, today announces the launch of the SwaraLink Bluetooth Low Energy Platform, the first-of-its-kind middleware solution designed to simplify and reduce the cost of developing high-quality products that use BLE Technology.

The SwaraLink Bluetooth Low Energy Platform enables Bluetooth product developers to quickly write production-quality embedded software and mobile applications without requiring any knowledge of the Bluetooth standard. The middleware handles all the details related to configuration, security, and optimization of the system, and is easily integrated with applications via a simple API.

“For years the Bluetooth standard and the chipsets supporting BLE have promised users a range of features such as low power consumption, high throughput, over-the-air firmware updates, security and privacy, interoperability, and much more,” said Sandeep Kamath, CEO and Founder of SwaraLink Technologies. “While all these features are technically possible to achieve with BLE, the complexity of the standard and the associated protocol stacks have made it practically impossible for anyone to create high-quality products with great user experiences without first gaining an expert-level of understanding of the technology. At SwaraLink we believe that Bluetooth software development should be fast and easy, and that every product should be able to take advantage of all the best features that Bluetooth has to offer. Our platform removes all the complexity and gets your product to market much faster, while ensuring efficiency, reliability, and security.”

The SwaraLink Bluetooth Low Energy Platform consists of two primary middleware components — an embedded peripheral library, and a mobile central library — which work in conjunction to manage all the complexity related to the Bluetooth protocol. The embedded library can currently run on one of two families of devices: the Nordic Semiconductor nRF52 Series or the Silicon Labs Wireless Gecko Series 2. Support for several more chipset vendors and device families are also under development. The mobile library runs on both native Android and iOS, with an extension to support React Native.

A key feature of the platform is the clean, simple, and human-readable API. Rather than using confusing Bluetooth terminology and acronyms such as L2CAP, GAP, GATT, and ATT, the SwaraLink API uses descriptive terms, with function names such as “send_data” and “set_priority_high_throughput”. The middleware libraries handle all of the direct interactions with the Bluetooth stacks and ensure that all of the intricate details are properly handled.

The SwaraLink Bluetooth Low Energy Platform is currently licensed for commercial use by Brilliant Labs in its flagship product, Monocle, which is available for purchase today. “Monocle is a pocket-sized, open source AR (Augmented Reality) device that supports video instant replay, super zoom, and photo capture at your fingertips,” says Bobak Tavangar, CEO of Brilliant Labs. “With SwaraLink’s Bluetooth Platform, we have been able to accelerate development and optimize various parameters to enhance wireless performance all while enabling a new class of developer applications to run across Monocle and your phone.”

Interested companies can try out a demo of the platform now by visiting www.swaralink.com/docs/docs/category/demo.

The platform is available for commercial license under a variety of licensing terms. All licenses include a free evaluation period, and licensees will receive free consultation services from SwaraLink Technologies. Special no-cost licenses are also available for certain non-profit, education, and research applications.

Companies interested in developing products using the SwaraLink Bluetooth Low Energy Platform should contact info@swaralink.com for more information.