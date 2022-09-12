Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,041 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 240,629 in the last 365 days.

Riverside Research Wins 5-Year, $200M NASIC Contract

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Research, a national security company, announces win of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) A&AS Contract. The $200M, five-year, single-award contract provides Center-wide advisory services enabling research and development, acquisition, sustainment, and intelligence production.

Riverside Research has been an active mission partner to NASIC for over twenty years, providing independent and unbiased advisory support, R&D reachback to mission-relevant laboratories, and insight into cutting-edge academic research. This contract enables Riverside Research to continue supporting NASIC in its advancement of technologies and the production of intelligence to enhance national security.

"We are honored to continue our tremendous partnership with NASIC in advancing its mission by providing expertise to solve national security challenges," said Riverside Research President and CEO, Dr. Steven Omick.

To support the NASIC contract, Riverside Research employs a range of subject matter experts in multiple competencies, including remote sensing, artificial intelligence, engineering and scientific disciplines, program management and acquisition support, strategic planning, and intelligence production.

About Riverside Research

Riverside Research is a nonprofit organization advancing scientific research in the interest of national security. Through the company's Open Innovation Center (OIC), it invests in multidisciplinary research, development, and encourages collaboration to accelerate innovation and advance science. Riverside Research's areas of expertise include AI/ML, Secure and Resilient Systems, Optics, Electromagnetics, Commercial ISR, and Collection Planning. Learn more at www.riversideresearch.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/riverside-research-wins-5-year-200m-nasic-contract-301622333.html

SOURCE Riverside Research

You just read:

Riverside Research Wins 5-Year, $200M NASIC Contract

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.