Dentist, Leadership Coach, and Speaker Shares New Memoir About Embracing Life's Darkest Storms

How Author Rod Knoerr Discovered Thriving and not just Surviving in Life's Storms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (PRWEB) September 12, 2022

Influenced by the most impactful time of his life, author Rod Knoerr introduces his memoir "Don't Waste This Storm," a story encouraging readers to embrace life's darkest moments.

In the memoir, Knoerr invites his readers to join him on a five-year journey leading him and his wife, Beth, to cities and people they never would have visited, after Beth was diagnosed with cancer. They found the storm they were facing, magnified their light, and ignited the faith of those around them, inspiring the couple to travel to cities and countries as they saw God use them to encourage and bring hope to others during their storm.

"During my wife's health care storm, we discovered many secrets on how to shift our perspective from victim to victor," Knoerr said, "Amid our storm we discovered our value as we found ourselves encouraging and bringing positivity to those around us!'

Rod received great comfort and strength from the words of the Christian group, Casting Crown's song, Just Be Held, "If your eyes are on the storm you'll wonder if I love your still, but if your eyes are on the cross, you'll know I always have and I always will!" The importance of trusting God's plan led Knoerr to do the same by sharing his story.

"I encourage readers to see their storms not as a time to quit," Knoerr said, "but as a time to discover their purpose and find themselves comforted by God's support."

"Don't Waste This Storm"
By Rod Knoerr
ISBN: 9781664258075 (softcover); 9781664258068 (electronic)
Available at Don't Waste This Storm Website, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble

About the author
Rod Knoerr is a dentist, certified leadership coach, speaker, and a devoted husband to his late wife, Beth, for over 40 years. He is the proud father of five married children and a grandpa of 13 grandchildren. He resides in Grand Rapids, Mich., and is the founder of the newly formed BeTheHope Foundation and BeTheHope Retreat. To learn more, please visit http://www.dontwastethisstorm.com

