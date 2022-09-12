Audax Private Equity Announces Acquisition of DISA Global Solutions

Audax Private Equity ("Audax") announced the acquisition of DISA Global Solutions, Inc. ("DISA" or the "Company"), a leading tech-enabled provider of employee screening, compliance, and workplace health & safety solutions, from Court Square Capital Partners. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas with operations across the U.S., DISA specializes in providing a comprehensive suite of employee testing, screening, and compliance management solutions to a diverse set of end markets. The Company differentiates itself through its proprietary consortium model, speed and quality of its full suite of testing and screening services, direct-lab network, and leading proprietary technology database & customer platforms. DISA remains focused on growing organically and through acquisition, and is seeking add-on acquisitions that help to expand its geographical footprint, enter into new end-markets, and strengthen its core existing service portfolio.

John Peterson, CEO of DISA, commented, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Audax as we enter an exciting new chapter in our history. This investment will help DISA accelerate growth and expand its employee screening, compliance, and workplace health & safety solutions offerings to customers. Partnering with Audax will enhance our ability to continue doing what we do best – providing trusted solutions to our clients."

"We are excited to work with John and the management team at DISA. Under their leadership, the Company has differentiated itself in a large and highly fragmented market by establishing a broad portfolio of comprehensive and best in class solutions. These solutions are critical in helping DISA's customers deliver a safer workplace for both their employees and the environment," said Young Lee, Managing Director at Audax Private Equity. "We look forward to leveraging our prior experience and working with John and the rest of the management team's leadership to drive growth both organically and through strategic M&A."

Beau Thomas, Managing Director at Audax Private Equity, added, "DISA is a distinguished leader in the employee screening, compliance, and workplace health & safety solutions space. We look forward to supporting the Company through investments in technology, innovation, and talent to help accelerate the platform's growth in both existing and new verticals and to continue to provide best in class solutions for its customers."

Harris Williams served as financial advisor to Audax and Piper Sandler and Stifel served as financial advisors to the Company. Ropes & Gray served as legal counsel to Audax and Dechert served as legal counsel to the Company.

About DISA Global Solutions

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Houston, TX, DISA Global Solutions ("DISA" or the "Company") is a leading tech-enabled provider of employee testing, screening, compliance management, and workplace health and safety solutions to a diverse set of end markets. The Company's solutions are designed for employers that need help navigating increasingly complex employee screening laws or safety-sensitive requirements. DISA differentiates itself through its proprietary consortium model, speed and quality of its full suite of testing and screening services, direct-lab network, and leading proprietary technology database & customer platforms. Learn more: www.disa.com.

About Audax Private Equity

Audax Group is a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, and San Francisco. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $30 billion in capital across its Private Equity and Private Debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $9 billion in 150 platforms and over 1,100 add-on companies. Through its disciplined Buy & Build approach, Audax Private Equity seeks to help platform companies execute add-on acquisitions that fuel revenue growth, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value. With more than 300 employees, Audax is a leading capital partner for North American middle market companies. For more information, visit the Audax Private Equity website: www.audaxprivateequity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

