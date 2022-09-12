Nymeo Named Best Credit Union to Work For by American Banker

Nymeo ranked 5th out of 70 credit unions selected by the magazine.

FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nymeo Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Frederick, Maryland, was nationally recognized as one of the country's Best Credit Unions to Work For by American Banker Magazine. Nymeo ranked 5th out of 70 credit unions selected by the magazine.

Through surveys, American Banker examined employee satisfaction, covering areas such as leadership and planning, corporate culture, communication, and engagement. Winning credit unions excelled at providing employees a better work-life balance, effective corporate communication from management, and more authority to make necessary decisions.

"Nymeo would not be the credit union we are today without our employees," said Vicki Johnston, President, and CEO of Nymeo. "As a community credit union, our employees work together to provide our members a lifetime of superior financial service. In turn, we strive to create a work environment that is inviting, inclusive, fulfilling, and fun."

American Banker also reviewed benefits and policies. Among the unique benefits that made Nymeo stand out was a paid diversity day, which is a floating holiday that allows employees to take paid time off whenever a religious observance or other traditional practice does not align with the standard holiday -- or if they need time off for another reason. Employees also receive time off for their birthdays.

One benefit that stood out for American Banker was the credit union's employer-sponsored assistance program. At Nymeo, employees can receive benefits for aging family members including transportation to medical appointments, meal delivery and counseling to help with caregiver stress.

