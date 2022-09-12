Ardurra Group, Inc. Acquires T-O Engineers, Inc.

Ardurra Group, Inc. (Ardurra) has acquired and merged with T-O Engineers, Inc (TOE), a 200- person, full-service engineering firm based in Boise, ID. The firm operates out of nine offices in Idaho, Washington, Utah and Wyoming. The firm focuses on the infrastructure market specifically aviation, transportation, Public Works and Water/Wastewater.

Ardurra Group is an Engineering News-Record Top 500 firm providing consulting and engineering services to public and private entities throughout the United States. TOE will serve as a platform for expansion in the aviation market and geographically in the Northwest region.

Ardurra's President & CEO, Ernesto Aguilar, explained, "T-O Engineers share a joint vision in helping our clients achieve success, improve our communities, and provide opportunities for our employees. We are thrilled to welcome them to Team Ardurra!"

Bill Russell, President of T-O Engineers adds, "At T-O, our mission has been to help our clients achieve success while improving the communities in which we live and work. We are excited to bring Ardurra's expertise to the Pacific Northwest and Rocky Mountain Region to further this mission. Our vision is to be the choice for our employees, clients, and owners. Teaming with Ardurra allows us to fulfill this vision, without compromising our values. We believe Ardurra to be the perfect fit to expand our footprint through the country while continuing to serve our current clients and are excited about the future and the ability to add to the Ardurra team."

Christopher Lee, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at RTC Partners added "T-O has built a strong legacy and reputation in a number of valuable markets and geographies. We are delighted to have them join the Ardurra team at this juncture and feel that their experience and expertise in strategic areas such as aviation, transportation and municipal projects will not only enable new avenues of growth for the firm but also allow the overall business to provide more value to clients."

Greenberg Traurig, LLP, acted as legal counsel on behalf of Ardurra.

Morrissey Goodale LLC initiated the transaction and advised T-O Engineers, Inc.

Ardurra Group, Inc. operates as a portfolio company of RTC Partners, LP. RTC Partners is a Miami-based private equity firm that partners with managers of middle market companies to unlock growth opportunities. Further information is available at www.rtcpartners.com.

