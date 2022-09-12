Enrique Guillen Joins Estrella Media as Chief Content Officer

Former NBCUniversal Studio Group Executive to lead U.S. Domestic and Global Content Strategy for Spanish Language Media Company

Estrella Media, the transformative Spanish-language media company, serving a diverse multiplatform Latino audience in the U.S., today announced that Enrique Guillen has joined the company as its Chief Content Officer. Guillen joins Estrella Media from NBCUniversal, where he served as Executive Vice President, Commercial Strategy and International Development for the Universal Studio Group. He will report to CEO Peter Markham and be based in the company's Burbank offices.

Guillen will oversee the U.S. domestic and global content strategy for Estrella Media's television, streaming, digital, audio, events, and digital businesses, including developing, producing, and acquiring all television and film content, overseeing network and station programming, news, sports, digital content, and studio productions. In addition, he will be responsible for the international distribution of the company's content.

"Enrique brings impeccable credentials as a leading executive in global content development and distribution, and he is a perfect fit to help our company accelerate our leadership position," said Markham. "We look forward to Enrique taking a prominent role in helping us plot our next phase of growth as the changes taking place in our industry present unprecedented opportunities for Estrella Media."

"At the current inflection point of our industry, Estrella Media's agility and array of content-making and distribution assets offer a unique opportunity to foster growth and create a domestic and international footprint across broadcast, streaming, digital, and audio businesses," Guillen said. "I'm excited to join the entrepreneurial team at Estrella Media to shape a forward-looking content strategy that is deeply relevant to U.S. Latinx audiences and connects the community's universal values with global audiences."

Guillen comes to Estrella from NBCUniversal where he most recently served as head of Global Formats, overseeing the team in charge of international sales and production of NBCUniversal formats around the world. Guillen also created a global portfolio of groundbreaking projects for the Universal Studio Group, including its first ever Spanish language series, "Supertitlan," in co-production with the Mexican premium label Dopamine, and the 10-episode super-landmark series, "The Americas," a cross platform multi-year natural history production for NBC and Peacock, in association with the BBC Studios Natural History Unit.

Prior to that, Guillen was one of the founding executives of the Universal Television Alternative Studio. As EVP of Alternative Development and Production, he oversaw the development, launch, and international rollout of properties, including "World of Dance," "Titan Games," "Hollywood Game Night," and the award-winning hit game show "The Wall," produced in over 25 countries. Guillen first joined NBC Entertainment as Senior Vice President of Alternative Programming, developing and producing primetime franchises, including "The Celebrity Apprentice" and "Last Comic Standing." Guillen also led innovative content, merchandising, and digital initiatives for the network and studio's brands.

Prior to joining NBC Entertainment, Guillen was Vice President, Development and Production at Telemundo Studios, where he oversaw scripted productions across the U.S. and Latin America. He started his career as a journalist and investigative producer, covering national and global politics for Univision News.

Guillen holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and an M.A. as a Fulbright Scholar from the University of Miami.

About Estrella Media, Inc.

Estrella Media is a leading Spanish-language media company and one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language video and audio content for multiplatform distribution worldwide, with a library of over 20,000 hours of original video content.

Estrella Media's content studio feeds all its digital and linear media platforms, including EstrellaTV, its national broadcast television network that is seen in over 60 million U.S. households on 16 owned or operated stations and 33 affiliated stations, as well as through cable and satellite providers and digital streaming platforms; Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multiplatform digital news network in the U.S.; and Estrella Games, the first 24/7 curated Spanish-language game show channel in the U.S. In 2021, Estrella Media's digital content surpassed one billion viewership minutes.

Estrella Media also owns and operates 14 radio stations and the Don Cheto Radio Network, airing on 33 affiliated stations throughout the U.S., featuring one of the nation's most popular radio talents, Don Cheto. Estrella Media also produces large-scale music festivals, concerts, and special events throughout the U.S.

To learn more about Estrella Media and see company updates, please visit Estrella Media at estrellamedia.com, and follow us on Twitter @Estrellamedia_, Facebook @Estrellamediainc, and LinkedIn @Estrella Media, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005922/en/