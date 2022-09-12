Metabase Q and Mandiant Close Strategic Alliance to Create the Most Robust Cybersecurity Services Platform in Latin America

Metabase Q is the leading Latin American end-to-end cybersecurity platform in Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia.

Mandiant, acquired by Google, is a world leader in cybersecurity threat intelligence; during 2Q22 globally, its revenues stood at 138 million dollars, with a growth of 21% compared to the same period of 2021.

The alliance between the two companies creates an offensive and defensive cybersecurity innovator in the region.

Metabase Q, the leading end-to-end cybersecurity platform in Latin America, and Mandiant, Inc. MNDT, a global threat intelligence leader just acquired by Google for $5.4B, announced a strategic alliance today. By joining forces in partnership, Metabase Q and Mandiant enable their existing base of hundreds of customers in Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Chile to access the most extensive range of cybersecurity services and products at a regional level.

According to several studies, the Latin American cybersecurity market has an approximate value superior to 5 thousand million dollars and it's expected to grow, registering a compound annual growth rate above 10% until 2026.

This alliance is timely given the rapid growth of cybercriminal organizations globally worldwide, resulting in 10.5 trillion dollars of estimated losses for companies in Mexico and Latin America in 2025.

This scenario becomes more critical without a culture focused on cybersecurity issues. On average, each successful attack on companies in sectors ranging from finance, manufacturing, retail, and even technology, amongst others, costs at least 2.5 million dollars per attack, excluding the value derived from the loss of information. Therefore, companies would save in their technology budget by having a robust cybersecurity platform. Companies of all sizes and sectors must be able to continue growing without putting their operations at risk from a cybersecurity attack.

Understanding and proactively protecting against various threat actors is a critical component of organizations' defensive and offensive cybersecurity strategy. Mandiant's internationally recognized threat intelligence capability is strengthened by Metabase Q's expertise in Latin America, enabling both organizations to protect customers and the community at a regional level.

Mandiant develops cybersecurity strategies to prepare organizations for the growing cyber threat landscape. Based on the rise of cybercrime in Latin America, Metabase Q was founded in 2018 to bring the most sophisticated cybersecurity at a global level to the region. The alliance announced today is a natural strategic synergy, given their various strengths and expertise.

Through this alliance, Metabase Q will accelerate its growth in the region by combining the cybersecurity strategies developed by Mandiant's experts and global threat intelligence with proprietary orchestration and automation tools to give companies access to the most efficient and effective managed services in the region.

The five most attacked sectors by cybercriminals are the professional and business services, retail, finance, hospitality, as well as health and high technology. 55% of organizations allocate 1% to 10% of their annual budget to cybersecurity operations, consequently with a great opportunity for growth.

About Metabase Q:

Metabase Q was built with the belief that consumer trust in services and products is core to business. However, as companies accelerate their innovation plans to participate in the digital economy, their security often lags behind. This problem is greatly exacerbated in developing regions, such as Latin America, with a nascent cybersecurity ecosystem. Metabase Q leveraged lessons learned globally and is rapidly improving the cybersecurity ecosystem on a company and regional level. Metabase Q pioneered a faster and more efficient model of cybersecurity managed services to enhance security and drive regional collective defense through shared threat intelligence and regulatory best-practices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005921/en/