DCI conducting investigation into Butte County Structure Fire and Death

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 12, 2022

CONTACT: Stewart Huntington, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – On Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at around 5:30 A.M., Belle Fourche Fire Services were dispatched to a residence at 19145 Canyon Lane in Butte County for a structure fire. Fire Personnel discovered suspected human remains during suppression efforts.

At the request of Butte County Sheriff’s Office, DCI Agents responded to conduct a scene investigation, complete interviews, and execute a search warrant surrounding the circumstances. The Butte County Sheriffs Office, S.D. Fire Marshals Office, and DCI are continuing to investigate.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol and Belle Fourche Police Department assisted with the investigation.

