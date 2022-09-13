Unveiling the Unknown Oil Portrait of Hieroglyphic Code-Cracker, Jean Champollion
Announcing the acquisition of a previously unknown oil portrait of Jean Champollion on 200th anniversary of the code to hieroglyphics being cracked
Without help from computers or previous experience, Jean Champollion was able to solve a translation problem that has astonished the entire world for 2 centuries.”WASHINGTON, DC, US, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Freeman Institute® Black History Collection and Dr. Joel A. Freeman have acquired a previously-unknown oil painting of Jean-François Champollion, the man who unlocked the secrets of ancient Egypt 200 years ago by cracking the code to hieroglyphics on September 14, 1822.
Experts in the Napoleon's Egyptian Military Campaign and in the translation of hieroglyphics had never seen this oil portrait before and have expressed amazement at its existence. We have chosen the 200th-year anniversary month of September to reveal it.
We honor the tireless efforts of Jean Champollion (1790 - 1832) by unveiling this magnificent portrait -- measuring 25" wide by 30" tall -- for the first time for all to see and appreciate. We are also open to a museum wanting to exhibit this oil painting.
Consider the historical drama surrounding the famous Rosetta Stone. Found in 1799 on the west bank of the Nile by French soldiers, this 1,700 pound fragment of an ancient slab gave up the clues that ultimately cracked the code to hieroglyphics some 23 years later -- unlocking the secrets of ancient Egypt.
Prior to 1822, people would look at the thousands of hieroglyphic inscriptions on ancient Egyptian temples, obelisks and monuments with wonderment, but also without understanding. With the discovery of the Rosetta Stone, the world was hopeful that someone would figure out this ancient language.
The Rosetta Stone, exhibited in the British Museum, features a decree from 196 BC, attesting to the generosity of the Ptolemaic/Egyptian ruler Ptolemy V and ascribing some sort of diety status to him. Hieroglyphics was an esoteric language understood by a select few within the priestly class and fell out of use in the 4th century BC, about 15 centuries prior to Champollion's discovery.
The same decree is written in three different inscriptions -- hieroglyphics, ancient Egyptian demotic, and ancient Greek. The last line of the Greek stated that the same information would be placed in all three inscriptions. That was the first clue that the code to hieroglyphics could be cracked. But no one thought it would take 23 years to do so.
Over the decades, a number of people from around the world, including Thomas Young, Johann Akerblad, and Silvestre de Sacy helped to provide the necessary clues. But it was Jean Champollion who announced just before noon on September 14, 1822 that he had deciphered Egyptian hieroglyphics using inscriptions from the Rosetta Stone.
No one initially knew if hieroglyphics was alphabetic or phonetic. Was it read left to right or right to left? And only 14 lines of hieroglyphics survived the breaking of the Rosetta Stone.
Champollion was a French linguist who helped established Egyptology as a the scientific field of research and discovery. Jean was fluent in at least 8 languages and he used his language skills to make the connection between hieroglyphic text and non-hieroglyphic text.
The Freeman Institute® Foundation is also honoring Champollion's legacy by launching the Rosetta Stone traveling Exhibit project, with the design concept of a 5,000 sq.ft. exhibit that will travel to museums and science centers throughout North America and many other parts of the world -- https://RosettaCrazy.com
Help us transform an ancient artifact -- the Rosetta Stone -- into a modern metaphor for problem-solving. An international project designed to thrill and educate kids of all ages.
Ask Dr. Joel A. Freeman about the global impact for corporate sponsorship as it relates to the Rosetta Stone Traveling Exhibit.
Also, request information about Dr. Freeman's full-size, 1:1, hand-crafted, 3D replicas of the famous Rosetta Stone.
