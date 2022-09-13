New Website Helps Millions Relocate in America
There isn't THE best place to live, only YOUR best place to live”SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Where Might I Live LLC (WMIL) announced the launch of its free groundbreaking website to help millions find their best place to live.
According to best-selling author and university professor Richard Florida, "People are not equally happy everywhere, and some places do a better job of providing a high quality of life than others… where we live is a central life factor that affects all the others."
Americans are big movers:
• 27.1 million (8.4% of the total population) moved in 2021
• 139 million Americans don't live in their birth state, much less their birth county
• The average American moves 11.7 times in their life
• 46 million Americans reassessed where they lived during Covid
• According to author Melody Warnick, there are 117 million "anywhereists," people who could live and work anywhere – not just remote workers, but transferrable career workers like doctors, lawyers, and teachers
• There are scores of communities offering financial incentives (up to $40K) to encourage people to move to their area
As important as this decision is, when you ask most people how they got to the place they live, they'll say they just ended up there.
WMIL is about to change all that forever, and it starts with an obvious realization:
There isn't THE best place to live, only YOUR best place to live
If there isn't THE best shoe or THE best car, why would we think there is THE best place to live? We all have different priorities for our ideal location. And with scores of factors to consider, it's no wonder. WMIL provides 130 diverse datasets in 22 unique categories, including crime, demographics, economics, education, health & medical, housing, politics, taxes, weather, and more. Everything from the cost of living to shark attacks (yes, really!).
"I felt the pain firsthand," recounts WMIL's Co-Founder and CEO, Rick Heggem. "When my wife and I considered moving, it took months to compile the information into what I call the world's biggest and ugliest spreadsheet. Nobody should have to go through what we did to find their happy place."
WMIL's Co-Founder and CTO, Steve Harshbarger, shared his design philosophy in building the site: "We have labored to make difficult-to-find information, not just accessible but also fun and interactive. We know we are achieving our goal when we continue to hear from our beta testers: 'Ohh, this is very cool!' 'This is absolutely amazing,' 'This is fantastic,' 'I love it,' and 'this site will be so helpful,' and thankfully we are."
In a time when Americans are "voting with their feet," WMIL provides the data needed to make an informed decision, plus local resources to help them evaluate each location quickly and intelligently.
About Where Might I Live LLC: WMIL exists to help millions find their best place to live through a free, data-driven website. Silicon Valley serial entrepreneurs Rick Heggem and Steve Harshbarger founded the service with the single purpose of helping YOU find YOUR happy place.
https://WhereMightILive.com
