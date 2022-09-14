The Magic of Jewish Sleepaway Camp Comes to Comics
My mom and my dad dated and fell in love at one of these camps. It was that very same camp that I went to for ten summers, really having some of the most memorable times of my life.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Panel Press announces the upcoming launch of the new graphic novel, Camp Pock-a-Wocknee and the Dynomite Summer of '77, coming to Kickstarter on October 3rd, 2022 from New York-based author and advertising veteran Eric Glickman.
— Eric Glickman, Author
Camp Pock-a-Wocknee & the Dynomite Summer of ‘77 is a coming-of-age graphic novel celebrating Jewish sleepaway camp and the ways boys find friendship and love during those seminal summers. Combining the nostalgic mood of The Wonder Years, the raucousness of Superbad, and the adolescent angst of Pen15, this 300-page graphic novel juxtaposes classic, black and white, comic strip art with an R-rated story to capture the tension created when the innocence of childhood crashes into the messiness of adolescence.
Camp Pock-a-Wocknee will be launching on Kickstarter on October 3rd, 2022 and available in stores on December 7th, 2022 through Diamond Comic Distributors, and online at Amazon.com. Readers can RSVP for updates by visiting the project on Kickstarter. For review copies and ordering, please visit blackpanelpress.com.
Founded in 2017, Black Panel Press is a fast-growing, independent graphic novel publisher based in Toronto, with distribution through Ingram and Diamond Comics Distribution in the United States and Canada. The company publishes creator-owned graphic novels for adults, by artists from Europe, Asia, North and South America.
Camp Pock-a-Wocknee Graphic Novel Trailer