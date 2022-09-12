INHOLLYWOODLAND partners with NXT GEN Brand Marketing for the George Barris Photography Collections
INHOLLYWOODLAND have teamed up with Nxt GEN Brand Marketing as their licensing agency for the Photojournalist George Barris Catalog collections.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INHOLLYWOODLAND, co-founders Caroline Barris and Xavier Clemente, have partnered with Nxt GEN Brand Marketing as their branding and licensing agency for the Photojournalist George Barris Catalog collections.
George Barris, the 20th Century’s legendary photographer of Hollywood’s Golden Era, covered movies stars such as Steve McQueen, Charlie Chaplin, Marlon Brando, John Wayne, Elizabeth Taylor, Clark Gable, Frank Sinatra, and Marilyn Monroe photos 1954 and 1962.
Since George Barris' passing in 2016 and inheriting her father’s assets, Caroline Barris and Xavier Clemente continue INHOLLYWOODLAND LLC company to showcase and promote the George Barris' famous body of works from all over the world.
Today INHOLLYWOODLAND continues to represent the estate & is the sole heirs of the George Barris' Catalog of photographs; including seen and unseen Marilyn Monroe's last years and yesteryear's legendary & most influential Hollywood Icons.
“With the George Barris photography, we’ve strived to maintain collections that are fresh, and universally relatable,” says Caroline Barris. “By reintroducing these exciting collections with Nxt Gen to represent, the George Barris catalog will include original authentic photos previously found on prints, lithographs, fine art. These photos will now be available for licensing on a broad array of categories.”
“I am thrilled to be working with Caroline Barris and Xavier Clemente to partner on these amazing George Barris collection of photographs” says Nxt Gen CEO Debi Rosenfeld “We will be expanding the consumer products program through the licensing of the famous iconic photography in categories of apparel, accessories, publishing, domestics and more with key manufacturers and promotional partners.”
About INHOLLYWOODLAND: IHL (INHOLLYWOODLAND) catalogs the 20th Century’s most legendary celebrity images through licensing, merchandising, and brand development. IHL’s catalog of Hollywood’s Golden Era A-List Celebrities have been published and featured in major news, films, documentaries, magazines, high fashion brands and museums around the world. With NXT GEN Brand Marketing vision and expertise, IHL is looking forward to new endeavors and expanding their brand awareness. www.inhollywoodland.com
About NXT GEN Brand Marketing: Nxt Gen Brand Marketing, LLC. is a global consumer products agency, headquartered in Henderson, Nevada representing innovative, proprietary, and licensed brands including entertainment, media, interactive, corporate, art and lifestyle properties. We help leading brands, manufacturers and retailers creatively find ways to strengthen their relationship with the consumer and to help clients unlock the full potential of their brands to extend the value while generating substantial revenue. www.nxtgenbrand.com
Media Contact:
INHOLLYWOODLAND: Caroline Barris, caroline.barris@inhollywoodland.com
NXT GEN: Debi Rosenfeld, debi@nxtgenbrand.com
<Ends>
Debi Rosenfeld
Nxt Gen Brand Marketing
+1 702-239-2026
email us here