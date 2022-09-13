AAPC IS MAKING ALL CERTIFICATION EXAMS AVAILABLE ELECTRONICALLY
EINPresswire.com/ -- AAPC is the world's largest training and credentialing organization for the business of healthcare, with members worldwide working in medical coding, billing, auditing, compliance, clinical documentation improvement, revenue cycle management, and practice management.
AAPC is thrilled to announce changes to our certification exam process. These changes will ensure AAPC certification exams continue to be a world-class assessment for individuals and organizations seeking gold-standard validation.
Effective September 2022, all 28 certification exams will have a live remote proctor (LRP) option, to be four hours long with 100 questions — excluding the CPPM® and CPB® exams, also set to four hours but with 135 questions.
Additionally, to preserve the integrity and security of AAPC exams, AAPC is partnering with Examity and Meazure Learning to supply a world-class live proctored exam experience. Examity is a proven leader in online proctoring and will provide our Live Remote Proctoring. Meazure Learning (formerly Scantron), a leader in Assessment Solutions and Technology Solutions, will provide an easy-to-use scheduling system for all our exams.
These decisions reflect our commitment to continuously improve our testing method and create a more convenient and comfortable testing environment for AAPC members. The live remote proctor option gives examinees more options for testing in case they have to travel a far distance to their local chapter, or their exam has limited seating.
Onsite proctoring through local chapters will remain available. Availability of LRP examinations may vary based on location. Members who reside in India will continue to take paper-based exams proctored by AAPC and electronic updates will be announced at a later date.
This change will be effective in September 2022. Learn more about the decision and our online exams on the AAPC website: https://www.aapc.com/exams
Alex McKinley
