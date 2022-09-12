Successful Weight Loss Surgery Patient to Pedal His Bike 423 Miles to Raise Funds to Fight Obesity for Others
A Bike Ride dedicated to 1) Bringing awareness of the obesity epidemic, 2) Showing by example that obesity can be overcome, and 3) Raising Funds for the WLSFA.
I ride to celebrate my escape from obesity and that I was able to pay for the surgery myself. I raise money to help others who need the surgery but cannot afford it and do not have insurance coverage.”UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tour of Hope is a bicycle ride dedicated to bringing awareness to the epidemic of obesity in the USA, showing by example that obesity can be overcome and managed, and raising funds for weight loss surgery grants for those who cannot afford it and do not have insurance coverage.
— Bill Streetman, Tour Founder and WLSFA Board Member
Twelve years ago, Bill Streetman (then age 54) weighed 404 pounds and his health was failing. He could no longer do the things he loved such as hike, snow ski, play soccer or ride his bike. Diets and weight loss plans had not worked for him. On October 4, 2010, Bill underwent Roux-en-Y gastric bypass surgery. The surgery provided him with a tool to manage his overeating. He also began a regular exercise program that included weightlifting, balance and stretching, and aerobic activity. For eleven years now Bill has maintained a weight of 170 pounds, losing over sixty percent (60%) of his pre-surgery body weight. Bill has returned to hiking, skiing, playing soccer, and riding his bike. He calls his experience a “Journey to Fitness” and today he shares his story with people all over the world through lectures and blogging.
Bill worried that he was too old to make the kind of lifestyle changes that both surgery and ongoing weight management needs would require. He feared that if eating well would be difficult, exercising, especially at an advancing age and after years of inactivity, would be extremely difficult… and painful… maybe impossible. It wasn’t!
Making a Statement and Leading by Example
Bill (now age 66) will pedal his Trek bicycle from his hometown of Columbus, Ohio, north to Cleveland, then west toward Toledo, before turning north toward the Detroit metro area. In each location, he will meet with weight loss surgeons and their staff, local patients, and the local press, where he will share his story and spread the word that it is never too late to take control of your health, defeat obesity, and reclaim your active, healthy and productive life.
The ride is approximately 423 miles and will span eight days, starting on September 13th and concluding on September 20, 2022. One scheduled stop along the route is to visit Dr. Sabir of Ascension Health. Dr. Sabir is the bariatric surgeon who performed Bill’s RNY gastric bypass back in 2010!
Bill calls his bike ride The Tour of Hope – Ride to Defeat Obesity. This year marks the Sixth Tour of Hope, following other epic rides over the Appalachian Mountains, across Texas, and through the Olympia Mountain range.
A link to make a donation has been established at www.wlsfa.org/donations/tour-of-hope
Fans will be able to view the progress of the bike ride via Facebook Live broadcasts at www.facebook.com/tourofhopebike. (@tourofhopebike).
About Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America
The WLSFA's core mission is to fund grants for weight loss surgery and reconstructive surgery. Founded in 2010, the WLSFA is a 501(c)3 Charitable Organization powered by donations from weight loss surgery patients, medical professionals, and industry partners. Qualified Bariatric and Plastic Surgeons may refer patients to apply for full or partial grants. Completed anonymous applications are reviewed by the selection committee. Finalists are presented to the Board of Directors where funds are awarded. The WLSFA hosts an annual national fundraiser. The WLSFA is a 100% volunteer organization. For more information, please visit http://www.wlsfa.org.
About Bill Streetman
On October 4, 2010, Bill underwent weight loss surgery, with Dr. Sabir performing the Roux-en-Y procedure at St. John’s Weight Loss Center of Excellence in Madison Heights, Michigan. With this life-changing tool and Bill’s hard work and dedication, he is now less than half the man he used to be at 170 pounds – a 234-pound loss!
“Weight-loss surgery doesn’t do the work for you. It’s just a tool. It doesn’t select the foods you eat or get you out of bed in the morning to go to the gym and work out. You have to take control.” – Bill Streetman
Today Bill’s blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels are all perfect. He attends aerobic and weight training classes three days a week, studies Tai Chi, rides his bike, and carefully manages his diet and nutritional needs.
In 2017, Bill was honored by being named the USA’s Male BariAthlete of the Year.
In 2018 Bill was nominated for, and elected to, the board of directors for the Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America (WLSFA). Bill continues to serve on the board.
Bill shares his journey, by writing and speaking on the topic of living healthy after weight loss surgery. To review some of his talks and articles, please visit his blog at http://www.WHS-NewLife.com.
Contacts:
For WLSFA
Laura Van Tuyl
laura@wlsfa.org
971-322-5281
For Bill Streetman
bill@wlsfa.org
614-327-7440
NOTES:
Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass Surgery. The Roux-en-Y gastric bypass is the most common and successful type of gastric bypass procedure. The surgeon begins by creating a small pouch by dividing the upper end of the stomach. This restricts the intake of food.
Next, a Y-shaped section of the small intestine is attached to the pouch to allow food to bypass the lower stomach, the duodenum (the first segment of the small intestine), as well as the first portion of the jejunum (the second segment of the small intestine). The procedure creates a direct connection from the stomach to the lower segment of the small intestine, literally bypassing portions of the digestive tract that absorb calories and nutrients
Bill Streetman
Weight Loss Surgery Foundation of America
+1 614-327-7440
bill@wlsfa.org