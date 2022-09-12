Successful Weight Loss Surgery Patient to Pedal His Bike 423 Miles to Raise Funds to Fight Obesity for Others

WLSFA Logo TOH Promotion Tour Schedule

A Bike Ride dedicated to 1) Bringing awareness of the obesity epidemic, 2) Showing by example that obesity can be overcome, and 3) Raising Funds for the WLSFA.

I ride to celebrate my escape from obesity and that I was able to pay for the surgery myself. I raise money to help others who need the surgery but cannot afford it and do not have insurance coverage.” — Bill Streetman, Tour Founder and WLSFA Board Member