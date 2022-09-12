Submit Release
Freaks With Lines Dance Company Fall Gala Event

Dancers: Sofia Rochin, Sadie Black, Ottavio Taddei. Photo Credit: Pete Black

Freaks With Lines Dance Company Fall Gala Event Celebrates the Burgeoning Company's New Look with 5 Live Ballet Performances and Wine Tasting

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freaks With Lines Dance Company Fall Gala Event Celebrates the Burgeoning Company's New Look with Live Ballet Performances and Wine Tasting.

Freaks With Lines, a Los Angeles-based Dance Company dedicated to nurturing longevity in the art of ballet hosts a Fall Gala Event celebrating the company’s new look with five original works from its ever-expanding repertoire on Saturday October 1st 2022 at 6PM at the ARC (A Room to Create) in Pasadena, CA.

Experience the irreverent and intriguing Freaks With Lines artists in an engaging evening of dance performances, wine tasting and silent auction to support the blossoming organization. The company will also officially reveal its new branding and revamped digital presence. A celebrity emcee will host the event and a reception will follow the evening's performances.

Three of the five works presented are choreographed by Susan Vishmid, Creative Director of Freaks With Lines. Sadie Black, co-choreographer, producer and dancer choreographed the fourth work being presented and both Vishmid and Black co-choreographed the award winning film Nilus Cogus, which will be presented as a live performance at the gala.

Vishmid and Black, two of Los Angeles’s most ambitious freelance ballerinas buzz with anticipation at announcing the launch of their long awaited podcast at the gala called Trina Talk. Trina Talk is “an opportunity to share our personal experiences in a 20-minute digestible and lighthearted format with the dance community,” says Vishmid. “ Documenting our rehearsal processes over the past few years revealed that we are more than performers” continues Vishmid, “We are entertainers.”

“Trina Talk serves as a time capsule of our experience as freelance artists navigating through the unique landscape of ballet in Los Angeles” says Black. In the spirit of paying it forward “We are thrilled to share what we have lived and learned to deepen the love for and understanding of a ballet career,” reflects Black.

Freaks With Lines Fall Gala Event: Saturday October 1, 2022

Location: ARC (A Room to Create) 1158 E. Colorado Blvd Pasadena, CA Time: 6PM

Tickets & More Info: www.freakswithlines.com

@freakswithlines

PURCHASE TICKETS TO THE GALA

About Freaks With Lines®

Freaks With Lines® (FWL) is a Los Angeles based dance project created by Susan Vishmid that serves as a platform to showcase both independent and collaborative works between professional dancers and other creatives in various disciplines. Dancers are FREAKS who live, eat and breathe to create LINES and ultimately scrutinize those creations.

Dance is a self-serving art form. Freaks With Lines are the creators and the consumers of their own art.

Vishmid began her early training at Westside Ballet and through scholarships continued training at the Pacific Northwest Ballet School, San Francisco Ballet School and The Rock School. Vishmid performed with the Pennsylvania Ballet, Santa Fe Opera, San Diego Opera, Chicago Festival Ballet, Napoles Ballet Theater, California Contemporary Ballet, City of Angels Ballet, California Riverside Ballet, Key West Ballet, Coast City Ballet and San Gorgonio Ballet.

Vishmid’s vast movement background as a ballerina, certified yoga and Pilates instructor informs much of the Freaks With Lines repertoire. Vishmid is a USC alumna (cum laude) with a BA in Communication and Philosophy. Vishmid’s deep passion for philosophy is the impetus behind the company’s conceptual nature.

Susan Vishmid
Freaks With Lines
+1 310-710-0801
susyv@freakswithlines.com
