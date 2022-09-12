STN: 125473
Proper Name: Timothy Grass Pollen Allergen Extract
Tradename: GRASTEK
Manufacturer: ALK-Abello A/S
Indication:

  • Indicated as immunotherapy for the treatment of grass pollen-induced allergic rhinitis with or without conjunctivitis confirmed by positive skin test or in vitro testing for pollen-specific IgE antibodies for Timothy grass or cross-reactive grass pollens.

Product Information

Supporting Documents