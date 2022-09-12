THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2022
**Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 2:30 p.m. At that time, the House will reconvene to consider the eighteen bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (18 bills)
- S. 3103 – Eliminating Limits to Justice for Child Sex Abuse Victims Act of 2022 (Sen. Durbin – Judiciary)
- S. 4785 – A bill to extend by 19 days the authorization for the special assessment for the Domestic Trafficking Victims' Fund (Sen. Klobuchar – Judiciary)
- H.R. 5315 – Drone Infrastructure Inspection Grant Act, as amended (Rep. Stanton – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 884 – National Aviation Preparedness Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Larsen – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 5774 – Expediting Disaster Recovery Act, as amended (Rep. Graves (LA) – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 1468 – Securities and Exchange Commission Real Estate Leasing Authority Revocation Act, as amended (Rep. Norton – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 1066 – Wildfire Recovery Act, as amended (Rep. Neguse – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- S. 2293 – CREW Act (Sen. Peters – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- S. 4205 – PAW Act (Sen. Peters – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- S. 442 – BRIGHT Act (Sen. Peters – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 7939 – Student Veteran Emergency Relief Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Levin (CA) – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 7846 – Veterans’ Compensation Cost of Living Adjustment Act of 2022 (Rep. Luria – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 7735 – Improving Access to the VA Home Loan Benefit Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Bost – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 5916 – Wounded Warrior Access Act, as amended (Rep. Aguilar – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 8260 – Faster Payments to Veterans Survivors’ Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Pappas – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 5952 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 123 East Main Street, in Vergas, Minnesota, as the "Jon Glawe Post Office" (Rep. Fischbach – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 5650 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 16605 East Avenue of the Fountains in Fountain Hills, Arizona, as the "Dr. C.T. Wright Post Office Building’ (Rep. Schweikert – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 5865 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 4110 Bluebonnet Drive in Stafford, Texas, as the "Leonard Scarcella Post Office Building" (Rep. Green (TX) – Oversight and Reform)