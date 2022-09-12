Celebrate Music, Art and Community at Bend Roots Revival 2022 in Bend, OR
Bend Roots Revival celebrates music and art in Bend, Oregon. 9 stages host 100+ acts and educational workshops. Roots is family-friendly, free, open to all.
Bend Roots Revival showcases the fruits of this enrichment project in our community each year, harvest time, late September. Kid bands, school groups, family projects, first timers and seasoned pros.”BEND, OR, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bend Roots Revival, a free community music festival in Bend, Oregon, celebrates the unique, creative spirit of Bend. Bend Roots is a project of KPOV High Desert Community Radio and Fuzz Phonic Records — Growing the Performing Arts in Bend. Proceeds from sponsorship of the event, donations, sales of merchandise and beer support art and music education projects, through camps and workshops, and at six schools in Central Oregon.
— Mark Ransom, Bend Roots Founder
We invite music lovers from across the region to join us in Bend on September 23-25, 2022. Bend Roots Revival features more than 100 performances and educational workshops fully in person for the first time since 2019. During the peak of the pandemic, Bend Roots live-streamed nearly all of the festival to encourage social distancing. In 2022, we will gather together in The Box Factory across nine stages to showcase all of the different genres and performers that call Bend home. Along with one central location, we have exciting new additions to the festival.
What to Expect at Bend Roots Revival 2022:
— Free and family-friendly music festival
— 100+ local and regional bands
— 9 Stages at venues including: Avid Cider, Spoken Moto, Podski, Crosscut Warming Hut #5, and Bledsoe Family Winery/Immersion Brewing
— Vendor Alley - A maker’s market featuring Bend-based creators on Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25
— Live music photography by Gary Calicott on display in The Box Factory
— Donations, beer sales and sponsorships support art and music education projects, through camps and workshops, and at six schools in Central Oregon
“Imagine a tree with its leaves and buds reaching toward the sun and its roots diving deep,” Mark Ransom, founder of Bend Roots, says. “Bend Roots Revival showcases the fruits of this enrichment project in our community each year, harvest time, late September. We showcase kid bands, school groups, family projects and first timers cutting their teeth alongside seasoned pros from our community and beyond.”
Bend Roots Revival is one of the biggest parties of the year in Bend, born from the intent of inspiring imagination and feeding the soul of our community. Concurrently, and throughout the year, we bring teaching-artists from the community (many of whom will perform on stage at the Revival) into local schools to mentor students in music and theater. We provide scholarships for students of local private instructors, and help local teaching-artists find part-time work.
The Bend Roots Teaching Collective partners with others like Worthy Brewing, the High Desert Music Collective, and 501c3’s KPOV and Fuzz Phonic Records to provide community ukulele, guitar, and drumming instruction, music workshops and interactive events.
About Bend Roots Revival
Bend Roots is an annual festival and renaissance of creativity rising up in Central Oregon. Our culture thrives in connection with nature and the arts, and the Revival links us to both. An annual ritual celebrating the creative talents of our community, the “Roots Fest” is an interactive showcase of music, art and culture in Bend. Proceeds from sponsorship of the event, donations, sales of merchandise and beer support art and music education projects, through camps and workshops, and at six schools in Central Oregon. Visit us online at bendroots.net for more information.
Anne Pick
Bend Roots Revival, Marketing Manager
anne@annepick.com