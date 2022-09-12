Submit Release
Manchin, Capito Announce $2.7 Million in EPA Funding

September 12, 2022

Washington, DC — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $2,771,905 in funding for West Virginia through several U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) grant programs.


“Every West Virginian deserves clean water to drink and fresh air to breathe. I am pleased the EPA is investing more than $2.7 million in these three critical programs to protect the quality of our water sources while also expanding workforce development and job training in our agricultural industries,” Senator Manchin said. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding to protect our natural resources and bolster career development across the Mountain State.”


“In order to preserve West Virginia’s natural environment, we must continue to deliver resources that give our communities the flexibility and support they need,” Ranking Member Capito said. “The grants announced today do this in a variety of ways, including endangered species protection, funding for watershed projects that ensure safe, quality water, and job training for careers in environmental programs. I’m looking forward to seeing the positive impact of these investments, and will continue to prioritize similar project funding as ranking member of the Environment and Public Works Committee.”


Individual awards listed below:


Nonpoint Source Implementation Grant:

  • $1,845,000 – West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP)

Chesapeake Bay Program Implementation, Regulatory/Accountability and Monitoring Grant:

Environmental Workforce Development and Job Training Cooperative Agreements:

  • $346,700 – West Virginia Department of Agriculture
