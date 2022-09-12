Manchin, Capito Announce $1 Million for Aviation Training at Marshall University

September 12, 2022

Washington, DC – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $1,000,000 for aviation training at the Marshall University Flight School. This funding was made available through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and is a Congressionally Directed Spending request made by both Senators Manchin and Capito.

“The Marshall University Flight School provides world-class flight training for the next generation of professional pilots, which is why I proudly

secured this funding

to support their efforts to expand and strengthen this incredible program,”

Senator Manchin said.

“As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and a pilot myself, I will continue advocating for resources, including earmarks, to support West Virginia pilots and aviation programs across the Mountain State.”