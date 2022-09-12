Submit Release
Manchin, Capito Announce $1 Million for Aviation Training at Marshall University

September 12, 2022

Washington, DC – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $1,000,000 for aviation training at the Marshall University Flight School. This funding was made available through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and is a Congressionally Directed Spending request made by both Senators Manchin and Capito.


“The Marshall University Flight School provides world-class flight training for the next generation of professional pilots, which is why I proudly secured this funding to support their efforts to expand and strengthen this incredible program,” Senator Manchin said. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and a pilot myself, I will continue advocating for resources, including earmarks, to support West Virginia pilots and aviation programs across the Mountain State.”


“The Bill Noe Flight School through the Marshall University Division of Aviation creates incredible opportunity for students across West Virginia, and has the potential to be a major economic development driver for our communities. I witnessed this when I visited the facility in January, and again when I celebrated the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Aviation Maintenance and Technology (AMT) Program just a couple weeks ago. I know how much the flight school means to Marshall, Huntington, and the Tri-State Airport, and I’m proud to help deliver the support they need to keep operations flying smoothly,” Senator Capito said.


