Senator Jay Costa Responds to King’s Bench Denial in SB 106 Lawsuit

Harrisburg, PASeptember 12, 2022 – Today, the PA Supreme Court denied Gov. Wolf’s request to invoke King’s Bench for his lawsuit against SB 106. As a result, the case must first be heard in the Commonwealth Court. SB 106 includes a suite of constitutional amendments, including one that would deny the right to an abortion in PA. As the leader of the PA Senate Democratic Caucus, Senator Jay Costa (D-Allegheny) offers the following statement:

“I am disappointed by today’s denial of Governor Wolf’s request to invoke King’s Bench on SB 106. Deciding when, whether, and how to have a family is an extremely intimate decision, and not one that legislators ought to be making for people. The GOP’s abuse of the constitutional amendment process will cause unnecessary pain and hardship for thousands of PA’s women and families. As a caucus, we will continue to fight against measures that interfere with access to reproductive healthcare, including abortion, prenatal care, IVF treatments, and postnatal care.”

 

