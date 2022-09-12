Validus Capital Appoints Stacey Panenhanouvong as Senior Director of Client Services

Validus announced today that Stacey Panenhanouvong, CFP® will join the firm as Senior Director of Client Services.

Ms. Panenhanouvong brings extensive client service and planning experience from her nearly 10 years at Charles Schwab where she demonstrated commitment and dedication to become a Vice President of Financial Services. Ms. Panenhanouvong will be working with Validus client families to help address and anticipate their service and planning needs.

Based in Los Angeles, Validus Capital is an independent firm with a team leveraging decades of combined experience to help successful entrepreneurs and multi-generational families manage the challenges and complexities of wealth through comprehensive advisory, wealth management, private fund platform and bespoke family office services.

"We're excited to have Stacey's valuable client experience and industry knowledge be part of our team and allow us to continue to deliver an exceptional client experience," said CEO & Founder John Krambeer.

"I'm excited to be part of the journey that Validus Capital has taken on with their clients. As a Certified Financial Planner, I have spent almost a decade focused on providing quality and meaningful service and I look forward to furthering this tradition with Validus," said Ms. Panenhanouvong. "The firm embodies a unique purpose in its vision—primarily due to the strong and healthy relationships cherished with clients. I knew it the moment I was introduced to the team and heard their story. To be given the choice to join in this commitment is an honor."

Ms. Panenhanouvong will be based at the firm's headquarters in Los Angeles.

About Validus Capital

For more information, please visit www.validus-cap.com.

