Long Island Psychology Adds a New Office in Roslyn and a New Therapist

Long Island Psychology in New York now has three local offices and has added a new therapist to provide better services for their clients.

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Long Island Psychology is a local psychotherapy group serving Nassau County on Long Island, with offices located near Queens and Suffolk County, NY. They offer individual therapy, couples counseling and group therapy for patients of all ages that are interested in addressing their mental health challenges.

Long Island Psychology has two offices in Garden City and Rockville Centre. They are pleased to announce that they are opening a third office in Roslyn Heights, NY.

"Over the past few years, we've really seen an increase in the number of individuals who want to, and are ready to, improve their mental health, and want to do so with therapists that see them as unique individuals," says Dr. Marc Shulman, founder of Long Island Psychology, "but, no matter how determined someone is, convenience always plays a role in commitment. Our hope is that this third office will make therapy within reach, helping those in nearby areas get the help they need at a place that is closer to them and one in which they are more familiar."

Located at 70 Glen Cove Road, Suite 207, this new office will be easier to reach for current and future patients in places like Manhasset, Brookville, Great Neck, Lake Success, Jericho, Syosset, Plainview and other nearby towns. The offices in Garden City and Rockville Centre will also continue to see new and existing clients, and remote therapy will always be available to anyone in New York state no matter their location.

In addition to the new office, Long Island Psychology is thrilled to announce that Jennifer Hersh Zurndorfer, LCSW-R, a talented clinical social worker, will be joining their team to provide individual therapy and couples counseling for men, women, and children of all ages.

"Jennifer is a skilled therapist," says Dr. Shulman. "We could not be happier to have her on board, and know that she's going to bring a lot of value to those that are struggling with her insights and abilities."

Long Island Psychology uses several treatment modalities, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, Mindfulness, Psychodynamic techniques, Gottman methods, Positive Psychology, and other therapies. Their therapists also provide couples counseling and both child and adolescent therapy. For more information about their mental health services, they can be reached at tel: (516) 732-0273.

About Long Island Psychology: Long Island Psychology provides individual and couples therapy that focuses on anxiety, depression, addictions, relationships and other mental health conditions. They have offices in Garden City, Rockville Centre, and Roslyn Heights. They are also available for remote therapy through video technology for clients anywhere in New York State. Visit their website at http://www.lipsychologist.com.

