FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 12, 2022

Missouri Veterans Home Team Member Wins Employee of the Year for Missouri Health Care Association

JEFFERSON CITY – Misty Thiel, Missouri Veterans Home – St. James, was named the 2022 Missouri Health Care Association (MHCA) Employee of the Year. Thiel is a Human Resources Specialist at the Veterans Home and was nominated by her peers for her genuine caring attitude and the quality of care she provides to Veterans and staff.

“Misty’s dedication to the Veterans at St. James, and her passion for the work she does, is inspiring for everyone here at the Missouri Veterans Commission,” said Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff. “Service before self is a core value at the Commission, and Misty embodies this with her willingness to help wherever needed.”

Thiel has served in a vital role for the Home during the COVID pandemic. During the initial wave of COVID-19, Misty performed contact tracings for positive cases, set up vaccine clinics, implemented directives/policies/procedures as they changed and evolved throughout the pandemic. On top of these challenges Misty is in charge of recruitment for the Home and has worked tirelessly to ensure the Veterans Home is properly staffed.

Established in 1949, MHCA is the largest long term care trade association in Missouri, representing a diverse, well-rounded membership base including more not-for-profit and proprietary members than any other association in the state. MHCA also awarded seven other members of the Missouri Veterans Commission with district titles.

CNA of the Year

District 3 – June Sanders, Missouri Veterans Home – St. Louis

District 5 – DeAndrea Nelson, Missouri Veterans Home – Cape Girardeau

District 7 – Anastacia Korte, Missouri Veterans Home – St. James

Employee of the Year

District 3 – Butch Jennings, Missouri Veterans Home – St. Louis

District 5 – Staci Humphrey, Missouri Veterans Home – Cape Girardeau

District 7 – Misty Thiel, Missouri Veterans Home – St. James

David Duncan Administrator of the Year

District 5 – Mindi Pruitt, Missouri Veterans Home – Cape Girardeau

District 7 – Brittany Ritter, Missouri Veterans Home – St. James

The Missouri Veterans Commission operates seven state Veterans Homes, five State Veterans Cemeteries, and the Veterans Services Program. The Commission is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care for Veterans, seamlessly integrated with the Veteran community, emphasizing a culture of transparency and excellence. For more information about the Missouri Veterans Commission programs, call 573-751-3779 or visit mvc.dps.mo.gov.

For more information, call 573-522-4228 or e-mail Aimee.Packard@mvc.dps.mo.gov