THE MIAMI INTERNATIONAL GOLF SHOW STARTS ON SEPTEMBER 24TH

The most important gathering of golf’s brands, technology and trends comes to Miami.MIAMI, FL, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 24 and 25, at the Miami Airport Convention Center, the Miami International Golf Show will open to thousands of golf enthusiast and visitors from all over the world. No wonder Florida is the world’s Number 1 golf destination, with millions of players visiting its more than 1,200 courses, especially during the September-March season.
The Miami International Golf Show will be opened on September 24th by the legendary Juan Antonio "Chi-Chi" Rodríguez, winner of eight PGA Tour events, and the first Puerto Rican to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. Exhibitors include Top Golf, Smart Water, Suja, Switchgrips, Prestige Golf, Clarity Golf, Golf Car Depot, Swingline, Jim Maclean Golf School, Spectrum Golf, The First Tee, Tee Times Magazine, Caddy Cups, Golphapp, Argolf USA, Wellputt and many more.
The show will also include conferences by renowned speakers such as Miguel A. Ronadío, Daniel Lee, Gianna Rojas, Carter Bonas and Elvira Barcala, on varios subjects such as Golf in the 21st Century, Gravity Golf, accessibility, and professional tips.
Carlos González, president of Eventum said that “The Miami International Golf Show is more than a trade show. It’s a celebration for golfers, fans, industry professionals, instructors, students, tournament and event organizers, course and pro-shop owners and the general public, who are always searching for the best brands and equipment, as well as the latest and most innovative technologies. Moreover, it will be the best 19th hole ever.”
In a relaxed atmosphere, representatives of all major brands will be exhibiting their products and services. More than 5,000 show attendees will enjoy golf simulators, minigolf, live music, raffles, on-site activations, golf fashion shows, food, a designated outdoor lounge for cigar lovers and, of course, their favorite drinks.
For more information, visit www.miamiplaysgolf.com/golf-events
About Eventum: Based in Miami, Eventum Media Group is a company with more than 20 years of experience organizing shows, artistic presentations, expos and other events in Latin America and the US.
