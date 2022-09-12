Secretary Naig to Honor Jo-Lane Dairy with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award

Clayton County farm family to be recognized on September 15

DES MOINES, Iowa (September 12, 2022) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will present the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Lance and Jonna Schutte family, owners of Jo-Lane Dairy, on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. The presentation will occur at the Froelich Tractor Museum Barn.

Located near Monona in Clayton County, Jo-Lane Dairy started in 2006 when Lance and Jonna Schutte were married. The couple continues to operate the family farm with the help of their four children: Blake, Briella, Breklyn, and Brayton. They own 140 Holstein and Brown Swiss cows and replacements, dairy steers, and sell a few breeding bulls to bull studs. Each of the four children have also started their own small dairy herds with the help of Jonna’s parents, Dennis and Joan Worden. After the birth of each child, a Brown Swiss was purchased as the foundation for each child’s herd.

“Given all the time and hard work that goes into operating a farm, raising a busy family, and engaging with industry activities, Lance and Jonna continue to find many ways to also make a positive impact within their community,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “The Schuttes have demonstrated a high caliber of animal care, are good stewards of the land, and are dedicated to connecting students to agriculture and I am pleased to present Jo-Lane Dairy with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award.”

The farm grows corn for grain and silage in addition to alfalfa, oats, and rye. They have implemented an array of conservation practices including strip cropping, terraces, grass waterways, and cover crops. Cover crops provide an additional source of forage for the cattle while helping to improve water quality and conserve soil.

Jo-Lane Dairy also prioritizes high quality animal care for their cattle. Beginning in 2013, they started utilizing Lely robots in their free stall milking parlor. The barn was built for the comfort of the animals with an emphasis on optimal operational efficiency. The computerized milking and health records system provides accessible real-time health and production analysis for the herd. A Juno feed pusher works to keep ample high-quality feed in front of the cows and robotic alley scrapers assist with keeping the barn and cattle clean. Timers and light sensors help to ensure beneficial lighting in the barn.

Beyond the farm, Jonna is a 4-H leader, Sunday school teacher, Midwest Dairy Iowa Division Secretary, Iowa Dairy Princess Advisory Council member, and she serves on the Iowa Holstein State and District Youth Committees. Lance and Jonna are both volunteer youth sports coaches. The family also hosts an annual preschool farm tour.

The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award is made possible by the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers (CSIF). This award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for the environment, their livestock, and being good neighbors. It is named in memory of Gary Wergin, a long-time WHO Radio farm broadcaster who helped create the award.