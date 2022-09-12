Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,087 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 240,251 in the last 365 days.

Economic update shows improved fiscal forecasts for B.C. amid global uncertainty

CANADA, September 12 - British Columbia is well-positioned to support people through emerging global economic headwinds with preliminary numbers showing an improved fiscal forecast.

The Province’s First Quarterly Report provides an early update on the status of B.C.’s finances based on the first three months of the fiscal year, as well as updated forecasting based on the current economic landscape and progress on B.C.’s capital plan.

The report shows improvements in all three years of the fiscal plan, but notes ongoing risks amid global economic uncertainty. B.C. is now forecasting an operating surplus of $706 million for 2022-23, and smaller projected deficits in the next two years.

“While we can’t ignore today’s global inflation and the economic turbulence ahead, the Province performed better than expected because British Columbians have worked hard to keep our economy going,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Finance.

The provincial economy is expected to grow next year, however persistent global inflation, rising interest rates across Canada, the war in Ukraine and uncertainty regarding the evolution of the pandemic remain.

“These are uncertain times, both on the international economic front and for British Columbians struggling with rising global inflation,” Robinson said. “This gives us an early snapshot of the Province’s finances, just three months into the fiscal year. A lot can change between now and the end of the year, and we need to keep making thoughtful decisions – especially with everything that’s going on around the world. But this indicates that we’re in a strong position to continue investing in the things people need to reduce costs, strengthen services and build a stronger B.C. for everyone.”

Learn More:

For information about new and existing support measures for B.C. residents, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/family-social-supports/affordability/family-benefit

To access The First Quarterly Report, please visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/finances/reports/quarterly-reports

A backgrounder follows.

You just read:

Economic update shows improved fiscal forecasts for B.C. amid global uncertainty

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.