Boil Water Notice Issued for Woon Congregation of Jehovahs Witnesses Customers

RHODE ISLAND, September 12 - The Woon Congregation for Jehovahs Witnesses is required to issue a boil water notice to its customers because E. coli bacteria was found in one of the wells that serves the water supply. For more information, customers should refer to the notice provided to them by their water supply officials. Additional information can be found on the RIDOH Center for Drinking Water Quality website at http://www.health.ri.gov/water/for/consumersduringemergency/.

The Woon Congregation of Jehovahs Witnesses collected a sample in one well on September 9, 2022. E. coli bacteria was present in Well # 1.

The boil water order will remain in effect until the water system investigates the source of the bacteria, completes corrective actions including disinfection of the water system, collects three consecutive days of absent bacteria samples, and RIDOH notifies the water system officials that the boil water notice can be rescinded.

Customers with questions should contact Charles Ramsey at 401-762-0628.