A Different Brunch announces long awaited DC residency at Lima Twist
An all new upscale brunch experience is coming to Washington DC on September 18th. Brunch Apetit will feature a menu from celebrity chef Antonio Henderson.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Different Brunch, the multi-city brunch experience has partnered with DC restaurant Lima Twist for a weekly Sunday Brunch Experience like no other. This sunday September 18th you are cordially invited to the launch of "Brunch Apetit" The menu will consist of delicious small plates of your favorite brunch classics, and of course bottomless mimosas. The ambience and jaw dropping decor and food presentation is sure to send you into a photo frenzy.
A Different Brunch was founded by Richmond VA nightlife pioneer Juan Pierce and live event digital specialist Octavion X and prior to announcing their DC residency at Lima Twist they have hosted other Brunch events at other notable restaurants in the area such as Bar Bao and Provision 14, as well as events in other cities such as Orlando, Atlanta and New York City. "Brunch Apetit" will feature Richmond, VA based Celebrity Chef Antonio Henderson.
Early reservations are strongly suggested.
