Hartzell Engine Tech Accessories Ready to Compete at the National Championship Air Races in Reno

Hartzell Engine Tech is all about maximizing flying performance, so what better way to showcase our products than by sponsoring air race teams at the world’s fastest motorsport.”
— Hartzell Engine Tech President Keith Bagley
MONTGOMERY, ALA., USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Engine Tech induction air charging systems by AeroForce and Jasco alternators and voltage regulators will be firewall forward at the upcoming Reno Air Racing Association’s Stihl National Championship Air Races Sept. 14-18. The engine accessory company is sponsoring two race teams, Grove Aero Sport and Honda Generators 90 Race Team.

“Hartzell Engine Tech is all about maximizing flying performance, so what better way to showcase our products than by sponsoring air race teams at the world’s fastest motorsport,” said company president Keith Bagley. “We will be at Reno in booth 33-35, jointly exhibiting our products with Hartzell Propeller and Hartzell Aerospace Welding, all under the Hartzell Aviation banner,” he added.

Hartzell Engine Tech supplies new-generation AeroForce turbochargers and engineering technical support to Grove Aero Sport race pilot and owner Karl Grove, out of Redlands, Calif. The Honda Generators Race 90 Team is a family- run air racing team located in Port Orange, Fla. It has been building, restoring, and racing AT-6 Texans for over 40 years.

The field is set for this year’s STIHL National Championship Air Races with 152 planes and 156 pilots competing over the multi-day event. The air races are held every September just north of Reno, Nev. by the Reno Air Racing Association, a 501(c)(3) organization. The event has become an institution for Northern Nevada and aviation enthusiasts from around the world with seven racing classes, a large display of static aircraft and several military and civilian flight demonstrations.

About Hartzell Engine Tech

Hartzell Engine Tech offers a product portfolio consisting of Janitrol Aero, Fuelcraft, Plane-Power, Sky-Tec, AeroForce Turbocharger Systems and Quality Aircraft Accessories. Together, these strong brands provide engine accessories and heating solutions for the general aviation industry. Hartzell Engine Tech creates superior products that meet the demanding challenges of today’s aircraft systems. Precise engineering, manufacturing, inspection and certification guarantee quality and control. The company’s headquarters are in Montgomery, Ala. For more info go https://hartzell.aero.

About Hartzell Aviation

The Hartzell Aviation name brings together an outstanding array of firewall forward companies and products under one umbrella, reinforcing the organizations’ core competencies and pursuit of improving General Aviation. The storied brands of Hartzell Aviation include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. Hartzell Aviation is committed to innovation and the continuous improvement of General Aviation products and services. The companies are guided by the overriding principle of Built on Honor, which reflects a commitment to quality, performance and support. Hartzell Aviation’s website can be found at https://hartzellaviation.com.

Jim Gregory for Hartzell Engine Tech
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-706-9147
jim@jimgregoryworks.com

