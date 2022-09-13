Indeed partners with Cronofy to launch their new video interview platform, Indeed Interview Integration
I’m immensely excited about delivering Indeed Interview to all of our customers. This partnership is a testament to Cronofy’s reputation within the hiring and recruitment space.”NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indeed, a leading global hiring platform, is partnering with interview scheduling automation experts Cronofy to expand on its successful virtual interviewing tool, Indeed Interview. With this new video conferencing integration, Indeed and Cronofy look to provide several efficiencies recruiters and hiring managers need to improve the video interviewing experience. Users will be able to access an interviewee's CV, rate candidates, write notes as an interview progresses, and swiftly move candidates through virtual waiting rooms without having to leave the tool.
— Adam Bird, CEO of Cronofy
Indeed has over 250 million unique visitors worldwide to its website every month and sites in over 60 countries. Indeed Interview is the result of the insights and lessons Indeed learned working with thousands of recruitment teams around the world and it addresses their pain points when it comes to video interviews. The aim is to provide a first-class interview experience for both the hiring manager and the candidate. Over 3.7M interviews have been hosted on Indeed. Learn more about Indeed’s proprietary virtual interviewing technology, Indeed Interview.
Interview scheduling is one of the biggest challenges recruiters face. Cronofy provides the interview scheduling technology that accelerates the process by 95%, powering the scheduling of hundreds of thousands of interviews each year through integrations with leading Applicant Tracking Systems such as ClearCompany, Personio and Teamtailor.
Indeed selected Cronofy as a launch partner for their new interview platform with their goal in mind to help bring Indeed Interview to as many recruiters as possible, making hiring faster and simpler. Cronofy works with over 70 Applicant Tracking Systems worldwide and will progressively make Indeed Interview available as a videoconferencing option to all of their ATS clients.
Co-Founder and CEO of Cronofy, Adam Bird, had the following to say:
“I’m immensely excited about delivering Indeed Interview to all of our customers. Now, all recruiting software companies that use Cronofy for interview scheduling can easily enable Indeed's virtual interviewing service for their customers. This partnership is a testament to Cronofy’s reputation within the hiring and recruitment space and our laser focus on scheduling everything for everyone. I'm looking forward to seeing where this partnership takes us and what developments are yet to come!”
“Indeed Interview is uniquely designed for more efficient virtual interviewing, speeding up the connection between job seekers and employers. We are excited to bring Indeed Interview to several other platforms powered by Cronofy - ultimately helping employers get to the hire faster,” said John Fox, Vice President of Global Product Commercialization & Marketplace at Indeed.
Leading ATS software provider, ClearCompany, will get exclusive access to Indeed Interview in the coming weeks through their integration with Cronofy. Recruiters using ClearCompany will be able to choose Indeed Interview as a video conferencing option when scheduling interviews to improve the interviewing experience.
Cronofy will be conducting demos of the tool at the HR Technology Conference in Las Vegas September 13-16 with beta launch soon to follow.
About Indeed
More people find jobs on Indeed than anywhere else. Indeed is the #1 job site in the world and allows jobseekers to search millions of jobs on the web or mobile with sites in over 60 countries and 28 languages. More than 250 million people worldwide each month search for jobs, post resumes, and research companies on Indeed. For more information, visit indeed.com.
About Cronofy
Cronofy is a high-growth startup that's transforming scheduling to save everyone's time. The brand delivers the technology and services that empower businesses, teams and people to schedule meetings, interviews, and other professional interactions. Today, their products are trusted by thousands of market-leading brands, including GoDaddy, Mortgage Advice Bureau, Personio, and Hired. To find out more, visit www.cronofy.com.
